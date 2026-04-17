Oregon Ducks Trending for Elite Linebacker Recruit

The Oregon Ducks have been looking to land some of their top targets ahead of the 2026 college football season, as they have already landed eight commits and are in a great position to land more. They recently received some good news on the recruiting trail surrounding arguably their top linebacker target in the 2027 class, which comes just weeks ahead of the official visit timeline that will begin.

That target is four-star linebacker Brayton Feister from the state of Ohio. He attends Archbishop Hoban High School, one of the best high school teams in the state, in Akron, Ohio, and is a priority target for many of the nation's top college football programs.

Oregon Ducks Leading for Brayton Feister

Hoban’s Brayton Feister (18) runs the ball on his way to a touchdown against St. Edward, Oct. 24, 2025, at Dowed Field in Akron, Ohio. | Andrew Dolph / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to Greg Smith from Rivals, the Ducks are the favorite to land their linebacker target from the class of 2027.

As of now, the Ducks have one linebacker commitment in three-star Sam Ngata. Ngata is a gifted athlete and the son of Haloti Ngata, a former Ducks legend.

Feister is gifted himself and is one of the top targets for the Ducks regardless of position, as he is set to be one of the priorities for the Ducks entering official visit season. As of now, Feister has yet to set a commitment date and has yet to set an official visit schedule, as he has been one to slow-play things. He still has many teams in his recruitment who could make things interesting, as the Ducks will be battling multiple Big Ten teams, along with other talented programs out of the conference.

Walsh Jesuit’s Cade Harvey (28) tracks Hoban’s Brayton Feister (18) in an OHSAA Division II regional final, Nov. 21, 2025, at Bearcats Stadium in Bedford, Ohio. | Andrew Dolph / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Penn State, Colorado, and the Kentucky Wildcats are just some of the teams that have offered him, as he currently holds a total of 31 D1 offers. Among all of the schools, it seems that the Ducks sit in the best spot coming down the stretch. If they were to land the talented prospect, he would be the fourth-highest-rated commit in the class at this moment.

Brayton Feister's Potential Fit With Oregon Ducks

He would follow behind only three defensive commits (Rashad Streets, Zane Rowe, and Ai'King Hall) and would be ahead of all of Oregon's offensive commits.

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning reacts during the first half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Indiana Hoosiers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Feister is currently rated as the nation's No. 137 prospect, along with being the nation's No. 10 and the state of Ohio's No. 5 prospect, per the Rivals Industry rankings.

Feister would be nothing short of a massive commitment for the Ducks, as he possesses great potential to be the general of the defense at the second level. He is also someone who could disrupt a rushing attack immediately, with great upside to play pass coverage defense at a high level, especially on crossing routes.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks have prioritized defense in the class of 2027, at least based off of their early commitments, but linebacker remains a position of need for the future of the program.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.