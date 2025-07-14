Oregon Ducks Quarterback Commit Bryson Beaver Rising In Recruiting Rankings
Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning may have gotten a recruiting steal in class of 2026 quarterback Bryson Beaver.
The Murrieta, California, four-star committed to Oregon on June 25 but has since become one of the biggest recruiting risers in On3’s latest Rivals300 rankings. Beaver went from previously not being rated to the No. 44 spot in the initial 2026 rankings.
Beaver is now listed as the No. 5 quarterback in the 2026 class, per On3. Ahead of him are Texas Longhorns commit Dia Bell, Georgia Bulldogs commit Jared Curtis, Tennessee Volunteers commit Faizon Brandon and Oklahoma Sooners commit Bowe Bentley.
Shortly before the Ducks secured the Beaver commitment, they lost the recruiting battle for quarterback Ryder Lyons to the BYU Cougars. They were also in pursuit of Ohio quarterback Matt Ponatoski, but he committed to play for the Kentucky Wildcats.
Beaver is now rated the highest by On3 of the three former Oregon targets, with Lyons at No. 6 and Ponatoski at No. 9 in the quarterback rankings. Beaver's currently still rated as the No. 17 quarterback by 247Sports and No. 15 at his position by ESPN.
The talented recruit explained his decision in an interview on Recruiting with Andrew Nemec.
“Oregon is like kind of a dream school for I feel like almost every kid that’s grown up watching football. Obviously, they got the flashy jerseys and everything, but I feel like it’s such a great opportunity to us to get the offer, get that scholarship. A school like Oregon they just produce a bunch of great quarterbacks. It was an opportunity I couldn’t pass up.”- Beaver via Andrew Nemec
The 6-3, 195-pound quarterback is the fourth-highest listed Ducks commit in the Rivals300 ranking. Five-star offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho is the No. 11 player, while tight end Kendre Harrison and wide receiver Messiah Hampton are listed at No. 16 and No. 43, respectively. Oregon safety commit Jett Washington and wide receiver Jalen Lott also join them in the top 100.
The coveted Beaver also received offers from the Alabama Crimson Tide, LSU Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels and Colorado Buffaloes. He was previously committed to the Boise State Broncos but decommitted on June 12, the day he received an offer from Oregon.
A dominant showing in the Elite 11 Finals in June played a significant role in Beaver’s stock, which was already high, taking a major jump.
“Beaver looked like one of the more talented prospects on hand,” On3’s Chad Powers wrote. “We felt his arm took a backseat to nobody in attendance. The Southern California native has explosive arm power that effortlessly delivers from multiple slots and platforms.”
The quarterback helped Vista Murrieta to an 8-4 record in 2024, going for 33 touchdowns and 3,214 yards on 66.4 percent completion. He also rushed for two touchdowns on 58 carries for 411 yards as a junior.
Beaver’s numbers show that he’s improved in just about every stat between his sophomore and junior year: team record, touchdowns, interceptions, passing yards, completion percentage and rushing yards.
If his high school stats and performance in the Elite 11 are any indicator, the Ducks’ quarterback commit could continue to make steady improvements and rise in the 2026 rankings.