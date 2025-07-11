Ole Miss Legacy Recruit Deuce Geralds Makes Commitment Announcement
Highly-coveted defensive lineman recruit Deuce Geralds will announce which college football program he will commit on Aug. 2, deciding between five schools. The four-star recruit in the 2026 class will be choosing between a trio of Big Ten Conference programs in the Oregon Ducks, Michigan Wolverines, and Ohio State Buckeyes, along with two SEC programs in the Ole Miss Rebels and LSU Tigers.
Daverin Geralds, Deuce's father, played center at Ole Miss from 2006 to 2010, and his family is originally from Louisiana.
Out of Collins Hill in Suwanee, Georgia, the 6-1, 265-pound product ranks No. 95 in the country, No. 6 at his position, and No. 9 in the state. In 35 high school games played, Gerlads had 261 total tackles (146 assisted, 115 solo) with 77.5 being tackles for losses, 37.5 sacks, and 90 quarterback hurries. Geralds also played fullback while rushing for 404 yards and 13 touchdowns on 69 carries.
In his past junior campaign, he was named the Gwinnett County Player of the Year, First Team All-State in Georgia, and an Under Armour All-American.
When speaking with Rivals' Chad Simmons, the 2024 MaxPreps Junior All-American spoke about how strong his connection was with coach Dan Lanning, defensive line coach Tony Tuioti, and the rest of the staff when he visited Eugene back on June 13.
“The whole staff and I are connected at Oregon. They make it feel like family up there. They showed me how connected everyone is on campus. I like my connection with coach Lanning, too. He is a younger head coach, he is hungry, and the trajectory of the Oregon program is up.”- Deuce Geralds on Oregon via Rivals
In On3's 2026 national recruiting rankings, Oregon sits at No. 8. Ahead of the Ducks are the No. 7 Ohio State Buckeyes, No. 6 LSU Tigers, No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide, No. 4 Notre Dame Fighting Irish, No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies, No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs, and No. 1 USC Trojans.
In the Big Ten team rankings for the 2026 recruiting class, Oregon is No. 3 with the Ohio State Buckeyes at No. 2, and the USC Trojans at No. 1.
Oregon's 2026 class is headlined by five-star offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho (ranked No. 5 in the country), four-star tight end Kendre Harrison (ranked No. 16 in the country), four-star wide receiver Messiah Hampton (ranked No. 48 in the country), five-star safety Jett Washington (ranked No. 50 in the country), four-star wide receiver Jalen Lott (ranked No. 90 in the country), four-star running back Tradarian Ball (ranked No. 153 in the country), according to On3.
Not to mention three-star quarterback Bryson Beaver (ranked No. 19 at his position) as well as four-star offensive lineman Tommy Tofi (ranked No. 32 at his position). With the recent decommitment from three-star recruit Viliami Moala, Geralds can fill that hole on the defensive line.