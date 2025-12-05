Oregon's 4-Star Running Back Tradarian Ball Sparks Comparison To Texas Great

Oregon Ducks fans have many fond memories of watching former star running back LaMichael James during his college career. In his four seasons from 2008 to 2011, James helped lead the Ducks to a Rose Bowl title and an appearance in the 2011 BCS National Championship, while rushing for a career total of 5,082 yards and 53 touchdowns on 771 carries.

Tradarian Ball Comes To Oregon On Similar Path As James

Oregon's LaMichael James runs into the endzone for a touchdown on punt return in the 3rd quarter in 2011. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

James came to Oregon as the top running back recruit out of the state of Texas when he signed in 2008. Fast forward almost 20 years, and the Ducks have signed the best running back to hail from the Lone Star State once again. During the early signing period on Wednesday for Oregon, Four-star Texas High running back Tradarian Ball signed his letter of intent to play for the Ducks.

The 5-foot-10, 175-pound running back is rated the No. 4 best player at his position, per 247Sports, and No. 9 overall in Texas. Ball is also ranked as the No. 59 player nationally according to 247Sports. Ball played his high school football career in Texarkana, Texas, just like James did with the crosstown rival, Liberty High School.

Ball's Talent As a Running Back and How He Can Help Oregon

Oregon celebrates a touchdown by Oregon quarterback Dante Moore as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In his senior season with Texas High, Ball compiled an impressive season, rushing for 872 yards. Ball has also shown his skills as a receiver, recording 789 yards receiving, along with 18 total touchdowns. For his success this season, Ball was recently named the best prep running back in the Lone Star State by Dave Campbell Texas Football

Ball shares several of the same talents that James put on display during his career with the Ducks, including his speed and explosiveness as a running back. Ball is also a talented returner, which could benefit the Ducks in special teams for future seasons.

If coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks don't win the National Championship this season, Oregon is hoping that Ball can lead them to a title for the first time in their program history over the course of his career in Eugene.

Other Talented Oregon Offensive Recruits In Addition To Ball

Ohio State Buckeyes commit Chris Henry Jr. of Mater Dei High School in California walks across the sideline prior to the NCAA football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Texas Longhorns at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ball is officially signed to an Oregon 2026 recruiting class that is ranked as the No. 2 class in the country, per 247Sports overall football team rankings. In addition to the signing of Ball, several talented offensive recruits signed their letter of intent with the Ducks on Wednesday, including a pair of four-stars. James Monroe wide receiver Messiah Hampton and Vista Murrieta quarterback Bryson Beaver were among the offensive recruits who signed their letter of intent with the Ducks.

The Ducks' 2026 recruiting class has the opportunity to improve their 2026 recruiting class by flipping five-star wide receiver recruit Chris Henry Jr. The Ducks have been pushing hard to flip the Ohio State wide receiver commit, following the announcement that Buckeyes offensive coordinator Brian Hartline would be departing Columbus to become the coach at South Florida.

Ball will be a crucial piece to the future of Oregon's offense, and the potential addition of Henry Jr. would only strengthen Lanning's offense.

