Oregon Ducks Predicted to Land Four-Star Recruit Over Ohio State Buckeyes
After some unforgettable heartbreak at the Rose Bowl last season, the Oregon Ducks could be getting some slight revenge over the Ohio State Buckeyes via the recruiting trail.
Rivals released an expert recruiting prediction on Friday for Oregon to land four-star defensive lineman Deuce Geralds, who will be deciding among a group of five finalists that also includes the Buckeyes, Michigan Wolverines, LSU Tigers and Ole Miss Rebels. Geralds' father, Daverin, played center at Ole Miss.
A product of Collins Hill High School in Suwanee, GA., Geralds is the No. 9 defensive lineman in the 2026 class and the No. 8 overall player in the state of Georgia, per 247Sports' composite rankings.
Geralds took an official visit to Oregon on June 13. He also had official visit with his other four finalists, all coming since May 30.
Geralds also received offers from programs like Florida State, Kansas, Indiana, Mississippi State, Texas, Colorado, Georgia and many more.
“I am just going off how I feel,” Geralds told Rivals. “I am praying on it. There is no date or anything yet. I am still working to find out where I want to be. All five schools have recruited me well, each has made me feel like a priority, and I still have to figure out which one is best for me.”
“The whole staff and I are connected at Oregon," Geralds continued. "They make it feel like family up there. They showed me how connected everyone is on campus. I like my connection with coach Lanning too. He is a younger head coach, he is hungry and the trajectory of the Oregon program is up.”
The potential Geralds commitment would be another breath of fresh air for the Ducks, who have been hit with their fair share of brutal blows on the recruiting trail this offseason. Some of the most notable misses include five-stars like quarterback Ryder Lyons (BYU Cougars), offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell (Miami Hurricanes), cornerback Brandon Arrington (Texas A&M Aggies), edge rusher Richard Wesley (Texas Longhorns) and quarterback Jared Curtis (Georgia Bulldogs).
However, the Ducks have still managed to put together a 2026 class that's currently ranked No. 8 in the country, according to Rivals. Oregon is ranked above teams like Texas, Michigan, Tennessee, Miami and more.
In the 2026 class, Oregon has landed commitment from five-stars like safety Jett Washington, tight end Kendre Harrison and offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho along with four-star talents like wide receiver Jalen Lott, quarterback Bryson Beaver, running back Tradarian Ball, wide receiver Messiah Hampton, linebacker Tristan Phillips, defensive lineman Tony Cumberland, offensive tackle Tommy Tofi and safety Devin Jackson among others.
Oregon will continue to build its 2026 class while also looking toward the start of the 2025 regular season. The Ducks will begin action on Aug. 30 at Autzen Stadium against the Montana State Bobcats at 1 p.m. PT.