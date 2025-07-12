Denver Broncos' Bo Nix Most 'Underrated' Quarterback In NFL?
Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix is heading into his second season in the NFL. The former Oregon Ducks quarterback had a strong rookie season, taking off in the second half of the year. As a rookie, Nix led his team to the postseason, looking to make a further step in 2025.
When looking ahead to the 2025 NFL season, the league is filled with talented quarterbacks. Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III posted his opinion of Nix on social media. As a former NFL quarterback, Griffin knows what it takes to succeed in the league, and already sees Nix’s potential.
“After watching all of his film from last year, Bo Nix is the most underrated QB in the NFL,” Griffin wrote.
The NFL is filled with talented quarterbacks, especially in the AFC West. In 2025, Nix will have to go up against Raiders’ Geno Smith, Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, and former Ducks’ and current Chargers’ Justin Herbert. With that just being the four teams in the conference, it is easy for Nix to go unnoticed during the offseason, but he proved to be a talented quarterback in his first season.
Entering the 2024 season, the Broncos had a good roster, but with a rookie quarterback in a tough AFC West, there is uncertainty. The Broncos finished the season 10-7, No. 3 in the AFC West, and went on to play in the wild card round against the Buffalo Bills.
Nix did not score a touchdown until week four, but in the last ten weeks of the regular season, he scored 24 touchdowns. The way he was able to grow in just his first season provides a positive outlook for Denver Broncos fans.
Oregon fans have seen Nix be a winning quarterback, going 10-3 in his first season with the Ducks and 12-2 in his second. In 2023, with Oregon, Nix passed for 4,508 yards and 45 touchdowns, only throwing three interceptions, leading him to be a first-round draft pick.
Denver coach Sean Payton came out of retirement, and after his first season with the Broncos, drafted Nix. He and Nix are forming a strong coach-quarterback relationship and are expected to take another step forward this season.
The Broncos had a tough matchup, losing 31-7 in the wild card round against the Bills. As the No. 7 seed in the AFC, a tough matchup will occur, but if Nix plays to expectations, the Broncos’ seeding in the conference could also improve.
The Broncos did not lose many offensive players, mainly gaining more talented athletes to help Nix. The Broncos will have all five returning offensive linemen, adding continuity for Nix in year two. Also returning are all three of the team’s top wide receivers, Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims Jr., and Devaughn Vele.
In the 2025 NFL Draft, the Broncos selected running back RJ Harvey in the second round. Harvey averaged 6.5 yards per carry with Central Florida and can help enhance the run game, with recently signed running back J.K. Dobbins, opening up the offense overall. The team also added depth with wide receiver Pat Bryant, a third-round draft selection from Illinois.
With the returning players and key additions, Nix has the chance to not only avoid a second-year slump but also be one of the top quarterbacks in the league. With the way the former Ducks’ quarterback developed in just one season, the Denver Broncos could be a high-seeded team when the postseason arrives.