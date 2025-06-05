Oregon Ducks Battling Clemson For Five-Star Recruit Joey O'Brien: Commitment Looms
The Oregon Ducks are on the verge of potentially adding another recruit into their 2026 recruiting class. Five-star safety Joey O'Brien set his commitment date for June 20 and has the Ducks among his finalists alongside Notre Dame, Penn State, and Clemson.
With the Ducks' 2026 recruiting class sitting as the No. 30 class in the country according to 247Sports, Oregon coach Dan Lanning is looking for a big win on the recruiting front and O'Brien could be just that.
Tom Loy of 247Sports said that the Ducks will be in a good spot to land O'Brien, who is expected to take visits to Oregon and Notre Dame before his commitment on June 20. O'Brien has only visited Penn State and Clemson.
"Oregon is hoping for a great visit this weekend. But there is something about setting this announcement immediately after his trip to meet with Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney that seems to be raising eyebrows...Does the timing point toward Clemson? Absolutely. But with two more trips to go, this one is far from a done deal," Loy said.
Andrew Ivins of 247Sports said that O'Brien's versatility makes him one of the most coveted players in the country for most Power 4 programs.
"Lanky perimeter playmaker with the athleticism and ball skills to make an impact wherever he lines up at the next level. Mature field awareness and zone discipline constantly shows up on defense. Overall, should be viewed as one of the more unique prospects in the 2026 cycle given the fact that he could fit into a variety of different roles for a College Football Playoff contender," Ivins said.
The No. 4 safety and No. 1 player in the state of Pennsylvania according to 247Sports rankings, O'Brien currently has a crystal ball prediction from Loy to Penn State.
O'Brien plans to visit Oregon on June 6, which is lining up to be a big recruiting weekend for the program. Along with the Pennsylvania native, the Ducks are expected to see three other five-star recruits on campus in cornerback Brandon Arrington, linebacker Tyler Atkinson, and wide receiver Calvin Russell. The recently decommitted four-star edge rusher, Richard Wesley, is also expected to be in Eugene.
Oregon's 2026 recruiting class already holds a pledge from a safety prospect in Xavier Lherisse. The three-star recruit is ranked as the No. 26 safety in the country and is the only pledge that made his commitment this year.
Interestingly enough, Oregon only signed one safety in their 2025 recruiting class in four-star Trey McNutt.
The Ducks have only seven commits in their 2026 recruiting class. With only two offensive recruits in their class, Lanning and Oregon have placed a heavy emphasis on defensive recruits. O'Brien is no different and would be the highest rated recruit in the Ducks' class if he were to commit.