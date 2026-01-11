Oregon's Linebacker Depth Takes A Hit With Latest Transfer Portal Entry

The Oregon Ducks took a hit to their linebacker depth with Kamar Mothudi entering the transfer portal the day after Oregon's season-ending Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl loss according to 247Sports' Matt Zenitz.

Mothudi appeared in six games this past season and recorded four tackles. He is the first Oregon linebacker to enter the transfer portal.

High Expectations, Low Production

Mothudi came to Oregon as apart of their 2024 recruiting class. Listed as the No. 13 linebacker and No. 145 player in the country according to 247Sports' rankings, Mothudi came into Eugene with big expecations as he was the top-ranked linebacker in the Ducks' 2024 class. However, he never really found his footing in the Ducks' linebackers.

After appearing in only one game as true freshman, the 2025 Big Ten Championship game, Mothudi was still buried on the depth chart as a redshirt freshman. He played mainly in blowout wins for Oregon and made his last appearance in the Nov. 22 win over USC.

Potential Landing Spots For Mothudi

The Los Angeles native took five official visits during his high school recruitment. Mothudi visited Oregon, Oregon State, Washington, Michigan State, and Utah.

One schoool that stands out among the rest for Mothudi is Cal. The Golden Bears hired Oregon defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi as their head coach following the dismissal of Justin Wilcox. Lupoi is known as a tenacious recruiter and was a big reason why the Ducks' constantly reeled in top talent, including Mothudi.

247Sports lists Lupoi as one of the primary recruiters in Mothudi's recruitment. The two could reunite in the Bay Area next season as the Golden Bears reload their roster via the transfer portal.

UCLA has been quietly making some noise in the transfer portal. Mothudi spent his first three years of his high school career at Campbell Hall, which is 12 miles away from UCLA's campus. The Bruins also went through a coaching change and brought in James Madison's Bob Chesney, making them active in the portal as well. They could make a push to bring Mothudi home to close out his college career.

Ducks Will Be Okay

Although Mothudi was a promising underclassman, his departure isn't the end all, be all for the Ducks' linebacker unit. With Devon Jackson, Nasir Wyatt, and Blake Purchase all set to come back next season, Oregon will have plenty of talent coming back in addition to their 2026 recruiting class signees.

Oregon 2026 signees' Braylon Hodge and Tristan Phillips both rank as top 15 linebackers in the country according to 247Sports' rankings.

That's not taking into consideration the fact that Mixon and Teitum Tuioti, both starters, still have eligibility left.

The departure of Bryce Boettcher will be the biggest impact on the linebacker unit as he was a multi-year starter and a leader of the team. But if Oregon coach Dan Lanning has proven anything during his time with the Ducks, it's that they will be ready on the defensive side of the ball. Especially with the front seven.

