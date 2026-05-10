Oregon Coaches Visit With Five-Star Defensive Line Recruiting Target

Competition for the top recruits in the 2027 class is intensifying, and the Oregon Ducks are having to pull out all the stops to attract top talent to Eugene.

Members of the Ducks coaching staff visited with five-star defensive lineman Marcus Fakatou following the announcement of his recruiting finalists.

Oregon Ducks Continue to Push for Five-Star Recruit Marcus Fakatou

Oregon offensive line coach Tony Tuioti walks the field during practice with the Oregon Ducks Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Fakatou posted on May 8 that Oregon defensive line coach Tony Tuioti and chief of staff Marshall Malchow paid his family a visit.

The highly touted defensive line recruit is listed as a five-star by the Rivals Industry Ranking and ESPN. Fakatou is a consensus top 60 recruit in the 2027 class and a consensus top 10 defensive lineman.

Fakatou posted 69 tackles, 17 tackles for a loss, seven sacks, two pass breakups and two forced fumbles in 2025 as a junior at Sierra Canyon. He’s already listed at 6-7, 275 pounds, so he’ll add a physically imposing presence wherever he goes for college.

Oregon’s coaching staff continues to travel across the country to visit with top recruits like Fakatou ahead of the beginning of official visits in Eugene at the end of the month. Fakatou is scheduled to take his official visit on June 12, which will be critical to the Ducks’ chances of landing him. Fakatou’s spring visit in April seemingly stood out and kept Oregon in the running.

Defensive Lineman Marcus Fakatou’s Recruiting Finalists

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field as the Oregon Ducks practice on Jan. 5, 2025, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon, ahead of the Peach Bowl. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fakatou announced his five recruiting finalists on May 4. While the Ducks appear to be the final West Coast team in the mix, the Georgia Bulldogs, Texas Longhorns, Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Ohio State Buckeyes round out his list of finalists.

According to Rivals’ Greg Biggins, Ohio State and Notre Dame are the teams at the top of Fakatou’s list, with Ohio State having the edge. Oregon’s still contending, but it’ll need to make a big impression when he returns to Eugene, and the Ducks will look to take advantage of opportunities like at-home visits.

Oregon wasn’t the only program to visit Fakatou after he revealed his finalists. Notre Dame defensive line coach Charlie Partridge also visited the Fakatou family. The Longhorns additionally sent four members of their staff, including defensive coordinator Will Muschamp and defensive line coach Kenny Baker, to see Fakatou.

Oregon Ducks Defensive Line Recruiting Targets

Oregon defensive line coach Tony Tuioti walks into the hotel as the Oregon Ducks arrive in Los Angeles ahead of the Rose Bowl Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fakatou seems to remain a top priority for the Ducks, but there are other blue-chip defensive linemen they’re eyeing in the 2027 class.

Four-star defensive lineman Kasi Currie is another top recruit from California who’s an option for the Ducks. Currie scheduled official visits with Oregon, Texas, Georgia and Ohio State.

There’s also four-star defensive lineman Brayden Parks, who has the Ducks, the Fighting Irish, the Buckeyes, the Bulldogs, the Miami Hurricanes, the Michigan Wolverines, the Illinois Fighting Illini and the Tennessee Volunteers in his top eight.

The common denominator in Oregon’s pursuit of blue-chip defensive linemen is that it’s frequently fighting the Irish, the Buckeyes and top SEC programs to earn commitments. The Ducks already have a trio of edge rusher commits in 2027, so being able to land one or two defensive linemen will continue to build up their defensive unit and raise their class standing.

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