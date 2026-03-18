4-Star Quarterback Recruit Sets Visit To Oregon Ducks

The Oregon Ducks and coach Dan Lanning are looking towards the future in their recruiting plans, and according to Steve Wiltfong and On3, are set to be in the mix for quarterback Jake Nawrot, who is the No. 2 quarterback in the class of 2027, according to On3.

Nawrot, who has a collegiate-level build at 6-foot-5, plays high school football at John Hersey High School in Arlington Heights (Illinois). He is the No. 2 overall ranked quarterback in his class.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning speaks from the podium at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex on the first day of spring practice for the Oregon Ducks on March 12, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Nawrot has been one of the most heavily recruited players in the 2027 class, receiving offers from Kentucky and former Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein, Florida State, and Iowa among others. Iowa has the highest percentage (93.8 per Rivals) to land the 4-star quarterback but upcoming visits could change that.

What Makes Jake Nawrot Special

Nawrot, being heavily recruited by top programs around the country, is not by accident. Nawrot had a stellar junior season at John Hersey High School, recording 3,078 passing yards, 41 passing touchdowns, and just two interceptions. Nawrot led John Hersey High School to a 9-3 record and the quarterfinals of the Illinois 7A playoffs.

Dual-Threat Quarterback Jake Nawrot To Visit Eugene

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore walks off the field as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Nawrot could fit right in with the Oregon Ducks offense that has been established in the last few seasons, which has featured dual-threat quarterbacks such as Bo Nix, Dillon Gabriel, and, to a lesser extent, Dante Moore as well. Nawrot was effective on the ground, rushing 30 times for 234 yards and eight touchdowns.

According to Steve Wiltfong and On3, Nawrot is going on a trail of visits soon, with one planned to Eugene on March 31. Nawrot will also be visiting Washington, Iowa, Florida State, ultimately finishing with a trip to Kansas State on April 9.

Nawrot spoke with On3, revealing his conversation with Oregon quarterback coach Koa Ka’ai.

“We discussed the complexity of the Hersey playbook that Coach Nelson runs,” Nawrot said. “Oregon has a strong reputation for developing QBs.”

Ducks Still Looking for Quarterback in Class of 2027

Nov 8, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning enters Kinnick Stadium before the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

As of now, the Ducks currently have six players verbally committed to the Ducks in the class of 2027, with four four-stars and two two-star recruits committed. Out of the Ducks' six 2027 recruits, three are plays on the offensive side of the ball, with two offensive tackles and one running back.

While Nawrot announcing a verbal commitment to Oregon in the coming months would be a welcome sight by Lanning and his staff, the path for Nawrot to actually start at Oregon may be a bit muddy. The Ducks have a potential starting quarterback is Dylan Raiola in 2027, with quarterback Akili Smith Jr. perhaps in line to take over the starting role in 2028.

While Akili Smith Jr. could be in line for the starting job when 2028 comes around, the Ducks will need to hit the recruiting trail for quarterbacks for the future. The Ducks did not sign a high school quarterback recruit in the class of 2026, electing to go to the transfer portal for a quarterback in Nebraska transfer Dylan Raiola.

According to Wilftong and On3, Nawrot will be making his decision in either late April or early May.