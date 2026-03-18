4-Star Quarterback Recruit Sets Visit To Oregon Ducks
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The Oregon Ducks and coach Dan Lanning are looking towards the future in their recruiting plans, and according to Steve Wiltfong and On3, are set to be in the mix for quarterback Jake Nawrot, who is the No. 2 quarterback in the class of 2027, according to On3.
Nawrot, who has a collegiate-level build at 6-foot-5, plays high school football at John Hersey High School in Arlington Heights (Illinois). He is the No. 2 overall ranked quarterback in his class.
Nawrot has been one of the most heavily recruited players in the 2027 class, receiving offers from Kentucky and former Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein, Florida State, and Iowa among others. Iowa has the highest percentage (93.8 per Rivals) to land the 4-star quarterback but upcoming visits could change that.
What Makes Jake Nawrot Special
Nawrot, being heavily recruited by top programs around the country, is not by accident. Nawrot had a stellar junior season at John Hersey High School, recording 3,078 passing yards, 41 passing touchdowns, and just two interceptions. Nawrot led John Hersey High School to a 9-3 record and the quarterfinals of the Illinois 7A playoffs.
Dual-Threat Quarterback Jake Nawrot To Visit Eugene
Nawrot could fit right in with the Oregon Ducks offense that has been established in the last few seasons, which has featured dual-threat quarterbacks such as Bo Nix, Dillon Gabriel, and, to a lesser extent, Dante Moore as well. Nawrot was effective on the ground, rushing 30 times for 234 yards and eight touchdowns.
According to Steve Wiltfong and On3, Nawrot is going on a trail of visits soon, with one planned to Eugene on March 31. Nawrot will also be visiting Washington, Iowa, Florida State, ultimately finishing with a trip to Kansas State on April 9.
Nawrot spoke with On3, revealing his conversation with Oregon quarterback coach Koa Ka’ai.
“We discussed the complexity of the Hersey playbook that Coach Nelson runs,” Nawrot said. “Oregon has a strong reputation for developing QBs.”
Ducks Still Looking for Quarterback in Class of 2027
As of now, the Ducks currently have six players verbally committed to the Ducks in the class of 2027, with four four-stars and two two-star recruits committed. Out of the Ducks' six 2027 recruits, three are plays on the offensive side of the ball, with two offensive tackles and one running back.
While Nawrot announcing a verbal commitment to Oregon in the coming months would be a welcome sight by Lanning and his staff, the path for Nawrot to actually start at Oregon may be a bit muddy. The Ducks have a potential starting quarterback is Dylan Raiola in 2027, with quarterback Akili Smith Jr. perhaps in line to take over the starting role in 2028.
While Akili Smith Jr. could be in line for the starting job when 2028 comes around, the Ducks will need to hit the recruiting trail for quarterbacks for the future. The Ducks did not sign a high school quarterback recruit in the class of 2026, electing to go to the transfer portal for a quarterback in Nebraska transfer Dylan Raiola.
According to Wilftong and On3, Nawrot will be making his decision in either late April or early May.
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Kyle Clements is beat writer for Oregon Ducks on SI. Kyle is a 2019 graduate of Southern Oregon University and currently does play-by-play for SOU football and men’s and women’s soccer. He currently also writes for Oregon State on SI and hosts a daily sports show in southern Oregon on The Ace Sports Radio, 107.9 FM and 1300 AM. Kyle also does play-by-play for the Rogue Valley Royals hockey team and the North Medford High School Black Tornado for TableRockSports.net. Kyle lives in Ashland, Oregon with his wife and a Dalmatian named Penny.