Oregon Ducks' Elite Defensive Back Recruit on 'Flip Watch'
Time is winding down until the class of 2026 can sign with college football programs for the early signing period in December. Between the end of the recruiting cycle and the recent coaching changes that have thrown recruiting curveballs, plenty of players are on flip watch.
While the Oregon Ducks could potentially benefit from late flips, four-star cornerback Davon Benjamin is listed among ESPN’s flip targets.
Benjamin On Flip Watch
The Michigan Wolverines are listed as one of the potential recruiting class risers, per ESPN. The Wolverines were among Benjamin’s finalists, so it’d make sense that he’d be a flip target for the Big Ten program.
The cornerback is listed by ESPN as the No. 61 prospect in the 2026 class. He finished his junior season at Oak Christian High School with 45 tackles, five tackles for a loss, six interceptions, three pick-sixes, four pass breakups and a fumble recovery.
Benjamin committed to Oregon on Aug. 2, 2025, after considering the Ducks, Michigan, Washington and Texas. Even though a late flip from Benjamin seems unlikely, it’s not impossible given that the Wolverines had one of the best endings to the 2025 recruiting cycle.
When Benjamin explained on the Bussin’ With The Boys podcast back in August why he committed to Oregon, he cited the connection he built with the coaching staff.
“I chose Oregon just based on the stability part of the coaching staff, kind of been recruiting me ever since my freshman year of high school,” Benjamin said. “Just how they approached the day-to-day basis of just the little things, that’s just checking in, just seeing how I’m doing, see if I’m still working. People to keep me grounded to earth and making sure I’m doing the right things.”
Coaching Changes To Benefit Oregon Recruiting?
The Ducks' 2026 recruiting class continues to rise in the national rankings. They’re currently ranked No. 6 by ESPN and 247Sports and No. 3 by On3. Fourteen of Oregon’s 18 commits rank inside ESPN’s top 300 and three of those commits are five stars.
Brian Kelly became the 12th FBS coach fired in 2025 when the LSU Tigers let him go after week 9. Some of the Ducks’ biggest recruiting rivals are undergoing coaching changes this season, including Penn State and Florida. Other programs, such as Notre Dame, could be at risk of their coach or coordinator taking one of the openings in the offseason.
Ducks fans are becoming used to the constant rumors that Dan Lanning would be the type of coach to leave Oregon for one of those openings. Lanning shut down that idea once again. He stated on the “Rich Eisen Show” that as long as he wins, he plans on staying at Oregon.
For incoming recruits, that’s the sort of promise that could lead to a commitment given the unpredictable landscape of modern-day college football. Lanning and the Ducks missed out on some potential commitments to programs that have since lost their head coaches. Could the coaching carousel lead to Oregon flips late in the game?
The Ducks could target flips for players they hosted for official visits in the past, such as defensive lineman and LSU commit Deuce Geralds. Expect Lanning to try to draw in players from the transfer portal, as well as from programs like Florida and Penn State, while the future of those programs remains unpredictable.