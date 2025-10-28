Oregon Coach Dan Lanning Made His Stance Clear On Leaving Ducks
There are multiple premier jobs open across college football, especially in the Big Ten and SEC -programs with deep pockets, national pedigrees, and a history of poaching top coaching talent. As the carousel begins to spin, Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning has once again become a “hot name to watch.”
Would Lanning actually leave Eugene and the Oregon football program?
A winning coach with a superb culture, a coach like Lanning is in demand. In an era when college football programs are constantly chasing identity, Oregon already has one and it mirrors its coach: aggressive, modern and unapologetically ambitious.
Yet Lanning’s loyalty to Oregon suggests he’s more interested in building a dynasty than chasing the next big opportunity.
Lanning Addresses Other Jobs And Commitment To Oregon
In an exclusive interview with Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus, Lanning opened up about his commitment to Oregon, his thoughts on the NFL, and what drives his long-term vision for the Ducks. He didn’t shy away from addressing speculation.
“I'm not going anywhere. So I don't spend a lot of time on ‘what ifs.’ I think it speaks to what we've done here as a program and what we've been able to build,” Lanning told Amaranthus in June of 2025. “It's a really special place. But to know that I'm really comfortable exactly where I'm at and where we're going to be, is just as important to me.”
“(Oregon) made a commitment to me. They gave me an opportunity here that no one else gave me that opportunity. They gave me a chance to be the head coach here, and that's something I want to see through,” Lanning continued.
At the time of the interview in June of 2025, there wasn't any high-profile jobs open yet. Since then, Penn State has fired James Franklin, the LSU Tigers have fired Brian Kelly and The Florida Gators have fired Billy Napier.
Amaranthus forecasted that there would inevitably be new jobs available and Lanning would be asked again about his interest level. In which case, Lanning has a clear answer to the question.
“Yeah, we don't have to answer it again,” Lanning said.
Did Lanning Ever Want To Coach In The NFL?
Lanning’s calm confidence and commitment to the program is a breath of fresh air for a fan base that has some trust issues.
But what about the next level? Is the NFL a dream for Lanning?
“I used to have dreams and aspirations of coaching in the NFL,” Lanning continued. “And then I feel like I've fallen in love with really the players that I get to build relationships with here. The year round involvement that it takes in a program, the people that I get to work with in a place where we can really push the envelope. For me, this is it. This checks every box.”
“I think at some point, if you're always looking at what's next, what next, sometimes you miss the opportunity to smell the roses and see what exists right in front of you,” Lanning said.
Lanning Shines At Oregon Amid NIL, Conference Realignment
Oregon has emerged as one of the biggest winners of college football’s conference realignment. With the visibility of the Big Ten platform, a strong NIL foundation and the backing of Phil Knight and Nike, the Ducks have turned their program into one of the most appealing jobs in the sport.
... Some might even consider the Ducks to be an emerging blue blood that rivals SEC powerhouses.
In his fourth season in Eugene, Lanning’s youth and energy fit perfectly with Oregon’s national brand and recruiting edge. He embraces marketing and "viral moments" like taking his shirt off with Pat McAfee on ESPN's College GameDay.
When it comes to his success at Oregon, the proof is in the pudding.
The Ducks are 42-7 all-time under Lanning, which is the most wins by any Oregon head coach through 49 games. He beats teams he is supposed to, with a 31-0 record against unranked opponents. Lanning has also helped turn Autzen Stadium into a house of doom, with a 23-2 record at home to the delight of Ducks fans.
Lanning’s 42 wins put him in rare company, ranking third among all active coaches since 2022. Since 2023, he’s second only to Ohio State’s Ryan Day in total wins (32) and boasts a scorching 88.6 winning percentage (32-4), underscoring just how quickly he’s made Oregon a powerhouse.
Lanning's Ultimate Ducks Goal
Lanning has reiterated that he has zero plans to leave Eugene.
The bigger picture? Lanning’s consistency is translating into wins on the recruiting trail and in the transfer portal. Elite prospects can commit to Oregon knowing their coach isn’t jumping ship, a rare sense of stability in today’s whirlwind of NIL deals and coaching carousel speculation. That trust is paying off: the Ducks landed a top-five recruiting class and a top-five transfer portal class in 2025.
Lanning's ultimate goal stares back at him every morning, written on his mirror: Become the winningest coach in Oregon football history.
“I want to leave here as the winningest coach in Oregon football history" Lanning told Amaranthus. "Mike Belotti has 116 wins, I got a lot of work to do.”
With 42 victories already under his belt, 74 more stand between him and history. And his plan? It’s firmly rooted in Eugene, where the grass is as green as his ambitions.