Dan Lanning Reveals Reasoning Behind His Loyalty to Oregon

Dan Lanning has been asked many times since 2022 if he’d leave the Oregon Ducks for another head coaching job. While rumors have swirled pertaining to college football openings, a position in the NFL is something that could’ve lured Lanning away from Eugene in the past.

But the Ducks’ coach revealed on The Inner Circle Podcast that his former aspiration of coaching at the professional level is old news.

Dan Lanning Remains Committed to Oregon

Oct 18, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning looks on during the first half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Lanning spoke about how he started writing his career goals on his mirror when he was at Arizona State.

“I still put my goals on my mirror,” he said. “No. 1 best father on staff, best husband on staff, man of integrity, Christian, five recruits.”

Lanning, who was a graduate assistant for the Sun Devils, wanted to become a full-time employee. He checked that off the list by getting hired as the on campus recruiting coordinator.

Nov 18, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“My next goal on there was head coach, 35. I thought that was really important to me,” Lanning said. “Well, I became the head coach at Oregon at 35. Next goal on there is NFL coach. That ain’t on my goal board no more. It’s off my board. It’ll never be up there again like that.”

Oregon hired Lanning as its football head coach on December 11, 2021, after he won as National Championship as the Georgia Bulldogs defensive coordinator. He’s quickly made a name for himself as one of the top young college football coaches.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, right, walks the field during warmups as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Despite Lanning’s name getting thrown around as a candidate for vacancies like Alabama in 2024 or LSU in 2025, he’s remained vocal that Eugene is where he wants to be.

“I truly believe this will be my last job,” Lanning said. “The secret to that is I gotta win. Now do I coach as long as Nick Saban did? I don’t know about that.”

MORE: Weather Concerns Begin For Oregon's Playoff Game vs. James Madison

MORE: Three Reasons Why Oregon Could Be The Most Dangerous Playoff Team

MORE: Oregon Ducks Projected to Make Program History In 2026 NFL Draft

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

Dan Lanning Opens Up About Finishing His Career at Oregon

Staying with the Ducks seems to have additional meaning for Lanning beyond just his loyalty to the program. He said his family plays a major role in why he wouldn’t take an NFL job.

“It used to be a dream, but dreams can change,” Lanning said. “When we took this job, two of my kids had lived in eight states. And you realize, dang, like is that fair to them?"

"So, we took this job, I made a promise to my kids that you’re going to graduate from the same high school. You’re going to graduate from the same middle school," he continued. "Like, those things are way more important to me than getting the opportunity to coach in the NFL.”

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks off after his win as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on Nov. 22, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lanning coached at six different schools from 2011 to 2021 before taking the job at Oregon. He’s coached the Ducks to a second consecutive College Football Playoff this season.

No Oregon head coach has spent more than five full seasons with the program since Mike Bellotti coached from 1995 to 2008. Lanning can change that in 2026.