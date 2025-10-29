Oregon Coach Dan Lanning's Powerful Words about Iowa Coach Kirk Ferentz
With Halloween weekend creeping closer, the No. 6 Oregon Ducks get a week to rest and recuperate after a very weather-impacted 27-10 win against the Wisconsin Badgers at Autzen Stadium.
Though tricks and treats are common for this time of year, coach Dan Lanning skirted both and handed out his honest takes after practice regarding the Ducks' next opponent: the Iowa Hawkeyes.
Next Saturday's matchup will count the fourth ever meeting between the Ducks and Hawkeyes in program history, and the first meeting between both programs since 1994. The Ducks will visit Kinnick Stadium for the first time since 1989.
A Coach in Big Ten's History Books
Five years after that prior meeting of these two teams, Iowa's current coach Kirk Ferentz became a fixture for the Hawkeyes. Entering the 2025-2026 season, Ferentz is the longest tenured FBS coach with one team and holds the all time wins and losses titles with the Big Ten Conference.
“I met him in Big Ten meetings, and it's like, you feel like you're in the presence of somebody really special, and he's so humble for what he's accomplished," Lanning said. "Obviously, more Big Ten wins than anybody in the history of the Big Ten speaks for itself. But a coach that does it the right way, believes in what he believes in, and does it to such a high standard. I've got a lot of admiration and respect for him, and the job that he's done at Iowa.”
This season, Ferentz currently leads the Hawkeyes on a three-win streak and a current 6-2 overall record, tied for No. 4 in the Big Ten rankings with the Michigan Wolverines.
A Unique Meeting
One part of the reason the Hawkeyes are becoming a potential dark horse in the College Football Playoff race is due to their defense, which currently ranks No. 7 in the nation for opponent's points per game (14) and No. 3 for yards per game (243.1). In the nation, Iowa ranks at No. 2 for total defense just below the No. 1 nationally ranked team, the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Lanning also spoke about a chance meeting with Iowa's defensive coordinator, Phil Parker, while recruiting his current man under center, quarterback Dante Moore.
“Phil's an unbelievable coach. I mean, consistently these guys have played really, really well on defense for a really long time. What’s funny was I was watching Dante Moore at MLK, I was watching him play, and Phil was there the same night that we were there watching Dante, and obviously Dante ended going to UCLA, but that same night I got to visit with Phil,” Lanning said.
What Lanning Picked Up From Parker and Vice Versa
“He's a guy I've got unbelievable respect for the job that they do on defense, the way their guys play with their hair on fire. They know their issues. They're super consistent. Year in and year out, they play at a really, really high level. So, ton of respect for him and the job that he's done and how he's adapted with the game," Lanning said.
As for what Parker said about the Ducks this week, let's just say it might fit the bulletin board during bye week.
“They have the whole package. It’s well-funded. I’ll put it that way,” Parker said.
Oregon travels to Kinnick Stadium to play the Hawkeyes on Saturday, Nov. 8 at a currently undetermined time.