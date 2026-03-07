Oregon Ducks Gaining Momentum Towards Major Recruiting Flip

EUGENE – Georgia Bulldogs cornerback commit Donte Wright is near, if not at the top of the Oregon Ducks’ list of recruiting flip targets. The Ducks continue to pick up momentum in their efforts to add the blue-chip to their 2027 recruiting class.

Wright committed to Georgia back in June 2025, but a change in his decision appears to be a growing possibility. He announced his six official visits, which include Georgia and Oregon.

Flip Target Sets Official Visit Dates

Nov 19, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning looks up while going through game notes during the first half against the Utah Utes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Wright is scheduled to take official visits with the UCLA Bruins, the Bulldogs, the Miami Hurricanes, the Michigan Wolverines, the Ducks and the Auburn Tigers, according to Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett.

The timing of the cornerback’s trip to Auburn is still to be determined. UCLA is slated to kick off the list of visits on May 15-17. Georgia will be second on the list, with the visit scheduled from May 29-31. Wright’s trip to Eugene will follow Miami and Michigan, with it set for June 19-21.

Oregon’s Flip Chances

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and Oregon head coach Dan Lanning meet during warm ups before the start of the Chick-fil-A Kickoff NCAA college football game between Oregon and Georgia in Atlanta, on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. News Joshua L Jones | Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

Rivals insiders, Steve Wiltfong, Adam Gorney and Greg Biggins recently predicted a Wright flip to Oregon. Wright grew up in Long Beach, California, so heading to Eugene and staying on the West Coast wouldn’t be unheard of.

The Ducks have also been in frequent contact with Wright. They extended an offer on Feb. 4, 2024, and became one of the first programs to do so. Wright took an unofficial visit to Oregon in April 2025 and returned for Junior Day on Jan. 24 of this year.

What a Donte Wright Commitment Would Mean for the Ducks

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning runs during practice with the Ducks Thursday, April 11, 2024, at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Wright is considered a four-star, the No. 3 cornerback, the No. 1 player in California and the No. 21 national recruit by Rivals. He’s considered a five-star by 247Sports, the No. 10 recruit nationally, the No. 2 cornerback and the No. 1 player in California.

If Oregon coach Dan Lanning can secure a recruiting flip from Wright, that should instantly help their 2027 recruiting class ranking. The Ducks currently have five commitments in 2027, but no cornerback commitments.

But more important than the recruiting class rankings is what the flip would mean for Oregon’s future. Many fans and analysts consider the 2026 season the season for the Ducks to finally get over the hump and win the National Championship, with many starters like quarterback Dante Moore probable to exit for the NFL Draft after the season.

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Brandon Finney (4) makes the interception in front of Texas Tech Red Raiders wide receiver Coy Eakin (3) during the second half of the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The championship window for the Ducks might be longer than people expect if Lanning gets another big recruiting class. The 2025 recruits, such as cornerback Brandon Finney Jr., wide receiver Dakorien Moore and running backs Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr., all have multiple years of eligibility remaining. The 2026 recruiting class is currently considered the best in program history.

Adding Wright to the 2027 recruiting class and a few more elite commitments would provide the Ducks with some impressive talent for years to come. In addition to Finney, elite 2026 recruit Davon Benjamin enters the cornerback room. The team also has cornerbacks Azel Banag and Trevor Watson coming in as freshmen in 2026.