Oregon Ducks Expecting Visit From Highly Touted Four-Star Recruit

The Oregon Ducks and coach Dan Lanning are hard at work on the 2027 recruiting class and have locked in a visit with another high-profile recruit. Four-star cornerback Ai’King Hall recently revealed to On3's Chad Simmons that he will be in Eugene on an official visit on April 3, which will be the penultimate trip Hall takes around the country with the Texas Longhorns holding his final visit of the spring on April 11.

Hall, who hails from Dothan, Alabama, plays high school football at Dothan High School and has been offered by multiple SEC programs, including Arkansas, Auburn, and Georgia. Hall is the No. 281 overall recruit in the country according to On3, and the No. 7 Cornerback in the class of 2027. Hall also has explosive speed, which would pair well with the Ducks' defense, as the junior ran a 10.88 in the 100-meter dash.

Oregon Ducks' Recent Success Recruiting From Alabama

The chase for the commitment of Hall should excite Ducks fans. If Lanning and his staff think Hall is a worthy enough player to earn an official visit, then they will pull out all the stops to get him. Lanning has had a ton of success in recruiting players from the state of Alabama as well. Ducks cornerback Na’eem Offord and EDGE rusher Anthony “Tank” Jones both played high school football in Alabama when Lanning recruited them.

Oregon Ducks Secondary Recruiting

Hall could be one of the first players in the secondary to commit to Lanning and the Oregon coaching staff. The Ducks already have five players committed in the class of 2027, as they continue to chase the program's first-ever No. 1 overall-ranked recruiting class.

Hall recently spoke to On3 about his visits and what he hopes to accomplish on each one of them.

“I want to learn about the people, how the coaches interact, how the players work together, see the facilities and what it’s like out there, how I’m treated, and how they feel about me matters.”

Hall mentioning the facilities is key here for one main reason. The Oregon Ducks' brand new indoor facility is currently under construction and is set to debut at some point during the 2027 season, which would be just in time for Hall’s freshman year on campus.

Hall Could be Back in Eugene for Oregon Spring Game

The Ducks' spring game will be on April 25, and Lanning and his staff will most likely have some high-profile recruits on campus and in Autzen Stadium for the event. The Ducks currently have the No. 13-ranked recruiting class in the country for the 2027 cycle, and if Hall does commit to the Ducks, he would become the fourth four-star recruit to do so in Oregon's 2027 class.