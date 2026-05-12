5-Star Recruit Donte Wright Announces Bad News For Oregon Ducks
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The Oregon Ducks appeared to be in position for one of the biggest recruiting flips of the 2027 cycle. Instead, one of their top defensive back targets just made an unfortunate announcement.
Recruiting is rarely finished until signing day, and elite prospects can always reopen things if circumstances change... but 5-star cornerback Donte Wright Jr. has made his intentions known.
Donte Wright Announces Bad News For Oregon Ducks
The Long Beach Poly cornerback Wright Jr. flipped his commitment from the Georgia Bulldogs to the Miami Hurricanes in early May, giving coach Mario Cristobal and the Hurricanes a massive recruiting win and shooting them up the class rankings.
Wright had been committed to the Bulldogs since June 2025, but Oregon, Miami, UCLA and Michigan continued to push for the elite California defensive back. The Ducks were viewed by many analysts as the favorites to secure his flip, so the Miami news came as a shock.
He was offered by Oregon back in February of 2024 and had already been on an unofficial visit to Eugene as well as attending Oregon’s junior day back in January of 2026.
The move was a significant blow for Oregon. Wright ranks as the No. 8 overall prospect and No. 2 cornerback in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings, and he is considered the top player in California.
But the bigger development came after the flip.
Wright announced on X that his recruitment is shut down and that he is “all with” Miami, signaling that his previously scheduled official visits to UCLA, Georgia, Miami, Michigan and Oregon are now unlikely to happen. His Oregon visit had been scheduled for June 19.
This matters because the Ducks were expected to continue to pursue the 5-star and a visit to Eugene would have been integral to that. Oregon had made Wright a priority and will now need to shift focus.
Oregon did get a recent win over Miami when Lanning hauled in a commitment from a 2027 offensive line recruit over his predecessor Cristobal in four-star center Gus Corsair.
Oregon's 2027 Cornerback Commits
Good news is, the Ducks already have two cornerbacks committed for the 2027 class. Oregon holds commitments from 4-star cornerback Ai’King Hall, who is the No. 1 ranked prospect in the state of Alabama and and four-star cornerback Josiah Molden, who is the No. 1 ranked prospect in the state of Oregon.
There is plenty of time for the Ducks to add another cornerback recruit too. A few names to keep an eye on are: 4-star Hayden Stepp (Las Vegas - Bishop Gorman High School) and four-star Tae Walden Jr. (Collierville High School - Collierville, TN.)
Oregon’s recruiting class of 2027 is up to 13 commits. Most recently, the Ducks got a big win via the commitment of 4-star offensive lineman Cameron Wagner, who did not hold back on why he chose the Ducks.
Lanning spoke about how he and his staff are able to effective recruit nationally, and it sheds light onto the Ducks' dominance.
"I think it's about finding the right players that are willing to say, 'Okay, I'm looking for the best, not the most convenient.' It starts there. And you have to have a staff that is relentless and willing to take the long hours. I remember spending time myself and several other coaches on our staff during bye weeks. Everybody else on a Saturday might be sitting somewhere back home watching Game Day, but we're on the road recruiting," Lanning said.
"That's not necessarily the thing you want to do on a bye week. But when you have an opportunity to get great players, that's exactly what you need to do," Lanning continued. "There's a relentless approach by everybody on this staff. Then it's about finding players that aren't afraid to travel to go chase their dreams. We've been able to find the right combination of that."
It comes down to the "relentless" effort from the Ducks. Which is evident in Oregon's No. 8 ranked 2027 recruiting class:
1. Texas A&M Aggies
2. Texas Tech Red Raiders
3. Oklahoma Sooners
4. USC Trojans
5. Miami Hurricanes
6. Ohio State Buckeyes
7. Florida Gators
8. Oregon Ducks
9. LSU Tigers
10. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Oregon landed a top-five recruiting class in 2025 and 2026. Will the same be said for 2027?
For Oregon, Wright’s decision does not leave the Ducks scrambling at cornerback - however he could have elevated Oregon’s class from strong to special.
May and June are massive for recruiting visits and it's clear that Lanning's Ducks aren't done.
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Bri Amaranthus is an Emmy-winning sports reporter with over 12 years of experience in television, radio, podcasting, and digital sports journalism. She has been with Sports Illustrated for four years, providing breaking news, exclusive interviews, and analysis on the NFL, college sports, and the NBA. Prior to joining SI, Bri hosted NBC Sports Northwest's prime-time television show, where she also served as the Oregon beat reporter and created content covering both the NBA and college sports. Throughout her career, Bri has achieved significant milestones, including covering major events like the NBA Finals, NFL playoffs, College Football Playoff, NCAA Basketball Tournament, NFL Draft, and the NFL Combine. She earned a D1 scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego and won two state softball titles in high school in Oregon. In addition to her Emmy win for NBC's All-Star Coach special, she has received multiple Emmy nominations, highlighting her dedication and talent in sports journalism.Follow BriAmaranthus