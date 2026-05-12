5-Star Recruit Donte Wright Announces Bad News For Oregon Ducks

The Oregon Ducks appeared to be in position for one of the biggest recruiting flips of the 2027 cycle. Instead, one of their top defensive back targets just made an unfortunate announcement.

Recruiting is rarely finished until signing day, and elite prospects can always reopen things if circumstances change... but 5-star cornerback Donte Wright Jr. has made his intentions known.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal against the Indiana Hoosiers during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Donte Wright Announces Bad News For Oregon Ducks

The Long Beach Poly cornerback Wright Jr. flipped his commitment from the Georgia Bulldogs to the Miami Hurricanes in early May, giving coach Mario Cristobal and the Hurricanes a massive recruiting win and shooting them up the class rankings.

Wright had been committed to the Bulldogs since June 2025, but Oregon, Miami, UCLA and Michigan continued to push for the elite California defensive back. The Ducks were viewed by many analysts as the favorites to secure his flip, so the Miami news came as a shock.

He was offered by Oregon back in February of 2024 and had already been on an unofficial visit to Eugene as well as attending Oregon’s junior day back in January of 2026.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and Oregon head coach Dan Lanning meet during warm ups before the start of the Chick-fil-A Kickoff NCAA college football game between Oregon and Georgia in Atlanta, on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. News Joshua L Jones | Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

The move was a significant blow for Oregon. Wright ranks as the No. 8 overall prospect and No. 2 cornerback in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings, and he is considered the top player in California.

But the bigger development came after the flip.

Wright announced on X that his recruitment is shut down and that he is “all with” Miami, signaling that his previously scheduled official visits to UCLA, Georgia, Miami, Michigan and Oregon are now unlikely to happen. His Oregon visit had been scheduled for June 19.

RECRUITMENT SHUT DOWN!!! I’m all with @CanesFootball Time to load up… #1 class loading up #TAKE0FF™️🏃🏾💨💨💨 — Donte' Wright Jr. (@DonteWright_11) May 11, 2026

This matters because the Ducks were expected to continue to pursue the 5-star and a visit to Eugene would have been integral to that. Oregon had made Wright a priority and will now need to shift focus.

Oregon did get a recent win over Miami when Lanning hauled in a commitment from a 2027 offensive line recruit over his predecessor Cristobal in four-star center Gus Corsair.

Oregon's 2027 Cornerback Commits

Good news is, the Ducks already have two cornerbacks committed for the 2027 class. Oregon holds commitments from 4-star cornerback Ai’King Hall, who is the No. 1 ranked prospect in the state of Alabama and and four-star cornerback Josiah Molden, who is the No. 1 ranked prospect in the state of Oregon.

There is plenty of time for the Ducks to add another cornerback recruit too. A few names to keep an eye on are: 4-star Hayden Stepp (Las Vegas - Bishop Gorman High School) and four-star Tae Walden Jr. (Collierville High School - Collierville, TN.)

Oregon football coach Dan Lanning introduces the song “Shout” during the Ducks' game against Oregon State at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene April 22, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon’s recruiting class of 2027 is up to 13 commits. Most recently, the Ducks got a big win via the commitment of 4-star offensive lineman Cameron Wagner, who did not hold back on why he chose the Ducks.

Lanning spoke about how he and his staff are able to effective recruit nationally, and it sheds light onto the Ducks' dominance.

"I think it's about finding the right players that are willing to say, 'Okay, I'm looking for the best, not the most convenient.' It starts there. And you have to have a staff that is relentless and willing to take the long hours. I remember spending time myself and several other coaches on our staff during bye weeks. Everybody else on a Saturday might be sitting somewhere back home watching Game Day, but we're on the road recruiting," Lanning said.

"That's not necessarily the thing you want to do on a bye week. But when you have an opportunity to get great players, that's exactly what you need to do," Lanning continued. "There's a relentless approach by everybody on this staff. Then it's about finding players that aren't afraid to travel to go chase their dreams. We've been able to find the right combination of that."

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning greets fans before the game against the Southern California Trojans at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

It comes down to the "relentless" effort from the Ducks. Which is evident in Oregon's No. 8 ranked 2027 recruiting class:

1. Texas A&M Aggies

2. Texas Tech Red Raiders

3. Oklahoma Sooners

4. USC Trojans

5. Miami Hurricanes

6. Ohio State Buckeyes

7. Florida Gators

8. Oregon Ducks

9. LSU Tigers

10. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Oregon landed a top-five recruiting class in 2025 and 2026. Will the same be said for 2027?

For Oregon, Wright’s decision does not leave the Ducks scrambling at cornerback - however he could have elevated Oregon’s class from strong to special.

May and June are massive for recruiting visits and it's clear that Lanning's Ducks aren't done.

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