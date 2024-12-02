Oregon Ducks Flip 4-Star Recruit Zac Stascausky From Washington Huskies
The Oregon Ducks have secured a pair of wins over their Big Ten rival Washington Huskies in less than 24 hours.
Per On3's Hayes Fawcett, the Ducks have flipped 2025 four-star offensive tackle Zac Stascausky from Washington. This comes after No. 1 Oregon breezed past the Huskies in a 49-21 win in the regular-season finale at Autzen Stadium Saturday night.
A Portland, OR. native and Central Catholic High School product, Stascausky had been committed to the Huskies since Aug. 6. He was also previously committed to the Minnesota Golden Gophers but de-committed on July 30. Stascausky received offers from programs like Michigan, Oregon State, Arizona, Boise State, Georgia, Washington State and many more. The Ducks offered him on Sept. 17.
Ducks coach Dan Lanning has proven his ability to win in Eugene, and it appears as though recruits across the country have taken notice.
Stascausky is the No. 19 offensive tackle and the No. 1 overall player in the state of Oregon for the 2025 class, per 247Sports' rankings. According to 247's national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins, Stascausky "could be a multi-year starter."
"He’s fluid as a pass blocker and can get down the field and has no issues putting his body on a linebacker or safety," Biggins wrote. "He’s a finisher as a run blocker and plays through the whistle. There’s highlights of him taking his man 40 yards down the field before burying him in to the turf. You want a lineman with some edge and nastiness to him and Stascausky shows it on a consistent basis."
Stascausky now joins an Oregon 2025 recruiting class that's led by five-star prospects like wide receiver Dakorien Moore and safety Trey McNutt. Joining them are four-stars such as cornerback Dorian Brew, running back Jordan Davison, linebacker Nasir Wyatt, athletes Brandon Finney and Dierre Hill, edge Matthew Johnson, offensive linemen Ziyare Addison and Douglas Utu, receiver Cooper Perry, and quarterback Akili Smith Jr.
The early national signing period opens on Wednesday, Dec. 4, and Stascausky can officially confirm his commitment to Lanning and the Ducks.
Oregon will take on the Penn State Nittany Lions in the Big Ten Championship on Saturday at 5 p.m. PT from Indianapolis.
