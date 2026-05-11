Recruiting class ranking movement can be misleading. The Oregon Ducks had slipped in the 2027 team rankings without losing a commitment, mostly because other programs were stacking wins of their own.

Then, coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks answered with one of their own.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning leads his team during the entry walk as the Oregon Ducks host the Montana State Bobcats on Aug. 30, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Recruiting Rank Changes For Oregon After 4-Star Cameron Wagner Commits

Four-star offensive tackle Cameron Wagner committed to Oregon on Monday on the Pat McAfee Show, giving the Ducks more national spotlight this offseason.

Wagner is another important piece in the trenches and pushing their 2027 recruiting class from No. 9 to No. 7 in the 247Sports rankings.

Nov 8, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning enters Kinnick Stadium before the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

For a program trying to keep pace near the top of the national recruiting race, Wagner’s pledge was more than another addition. It was a reminder that Oregon’s momentum under Lanning has not slowed.

What is notable about Oregon's strong class is the Ducks are ranked top-10 even without getting a commitment a five-star recruit in the 2027 cycle yet. The Ducks currently have 10 four-star recruits and three three-star recruits committed.

While the Ducks rank at No. 7, they still sit behind two Big Ten programs. The UCLA Bruins class has surged recently up the No. 3 and the USC Trojans sit at No. 4.

Why Cameron Wagner Picked Oregon

Wagner is the third offensive lineman to commit to Oregon for the 2027 class as four-star guard Gus Corsair announced his decision last week to join three-star offensive tackle Avery Michael. Wagner picked Oregon over Notre Dame, Wisconsin, and Illinois.

"There's a million reasons to Oregon, honestly," Wagner said on the Pat McAfee Show. "When I go out there (to Eugene), I just feel the most comfortable. I have the confidence of Coach Terry and Coach Lanning, that they can develop me into a great NFL player and a great man off the field as well."

"I have so much confidence in @CoachDanLanning..



I think we're gonna have a great offensive line unit in Oregon" ~ @CameronW2027 #PMSLive https://t.co/8sNq7kX8qO pic.twitter.com/xLlHdExInB — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 11, 2026

What stands out about Wagner's comments is he is from the midwest - St. Joseph, Illinois - but feels at home in Oregon. Also, his reasoning centered on Lanning, offensive line coach A'lique Terry and the belief that Oregon can turn him into an NFL player and a better man. That is exactly the kind of recruiting pitch that travels nationally and is becoming Lanning's underrated weapon.

"I just think that when I go out there with Avery Michael and Gus Frasier, the other O-line commits in the room, I think we're going to measure the world together and be a great offensive line unit," Wagner continued.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks off the field after a timeout as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's notable that Wagner mentioned the two other Oregon offensive linemen commits: The Ducks are not just chasing skill talent or splashy recruiting wins. They are stacking offensive linemen who believe they can grow together into a dominant unit.

Oregon and Terry are building momentum in back to back classes. In the 2026 cycle, Oregon landed five-star Immanuel Iheanacho and four-star Tommy Tofi.

Oregon's 2027 Recruiting Class Commits

-Quarterback Will Mencl (Chandler, AZ)

-Running back CaDarius McMiller (Tyler, TX)

-IOL Gus Corsair (Hays, KS)

-OT Cameron Wagner (St. Joseph, IL)

-OT Avery Michael (Turlock, CA)

-EDGE Rashad Streets (Raleigh, NC)

-Defensive Lineman Cam Pritchett (Alabaster, AL)

-Defensive Lineman Zane Rowe (Little Elm,TX)

-ATH Sam Ngata (Salt Lake City, UT)

-Linebacker Brandon Lockley Jr. (Philadelphia, PA)

-Cornerback Ai'King Hall (Dothan, AL)

-Safety Semaj Stanford (Broken Arrow, OK)

-Cornerback Josiah Molden (West Linn, OR)

While the Ducks are not done building their 2027 class, they are off to a strong start in the areas that matter most. Oregon has already addressed key spots in the trenches and continues to stack talent around a clear long term vision. Wagner’s commitment adds another major piece to that foundation, while the rankings jump reinforces that the Ducks remain firmly in the national recruiting conversation under Lanning.

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