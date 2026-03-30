Four-Star Defensive Lineman Recruit Visits Oregon Ducks During Spring Football

The month of March brought some bad news for Oregon Ducks fans in the recruiting realm. Between multiple recruiting targets committing elsewhere and offensive lineman Drew Fielder flipping his commitment away from Oregon, the Ducks lost some momentum.

But the final day of March provides the program with a big opportunity. Four-star defensive lineman Marcus Fakatou posted on his Instagram on March 30 that he arrived in Eugene ahead of his scheduled recruiting visit on March 31.

Oregon Ducks Prepare for Big Spring Recruiting Visit

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field during open practice for the Oregon Ducks at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif. ahead of the Rose Bowl Monday, Dec. 30, 2024. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fakatou previously scheduled his spring visit with the Ducks for Apr. 4, before moving it up to midweek. Oregon extended an offer in September 2024, and Fakatou has seemingly remained one of the program’s top 2027 targets since.

The four-star defensive lineman is ranked as the No. 55 recruit nationally and the No. 5 defensive lineman by 247Sports. He’s made unofficial visits over the past year to Notre Dame, Arizona State, Nebraska, Penn State, BYU, Texas and Michigan. Fakatou has an official visit to Ohio State scheduled for May 29.

5-Star ‘27 DL Marcus Fakatou is in Eugene 🦆



Ranks No. 35 nationally, listed at 6-6, 275 pic.twitter.com/CrxyWIFtvk — Oregon Updates (@oregon__updates) March 30, 2026

Fakatou already took a spring visit to Ohio State, which he told Rivals’ Adama Gorney “set the bar high.” He recently took unofficial visits to Georgia and Michigan and he has more spring visits scheduled in April.

The University of Oregon returned from its spring break on March 30, so the team is back at practice. Oregon coach Dan Lanning is balancing recruiting visits with gearing the team up for the Apr. 25 Spring Game at Autzen Stadium. Fakatou and the other recruits set to visit Eugene this spring should have the opportunity to see how the team operates with a game on the horizon.

Why Defensive Lineman Marcus Fakatou Is a Top Oregon Recruiting Need

Oregon defensive line coach Tony Tuioti walks the field during Oregon’s spring game on April 26, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fakatou should be one of the Ducks’ top recruiting priorities at the moment. Even though Lanning did receive a big commitment from four-star defensive lineman Zane Rowe in March, the 2026 starting defensive line unit is anticipated to exit for the NFL after the season.

Oregon lost a lot of defensive lineman depth in the offseason to the transfer portal, although Lanning and defensive lineman coach Tony Tuioti did their best to replenish. Earning another defensive line commitment, especially from a player like Fakatou, would be big for the team’s future at the position.

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning smiles before the game against the Southern California Trojans at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Fakatou would be the highest Oregon commit at the moment if he commits to the program. It should have another opportunity to impress him, with the team being one of his scheduled official visits. He’s slated to return to Eugene on June 12.

The Buckeyes and the Irish appear to be among the frontrunners for Fakatou at the moment. His upcoming spring visit to Notre Dame will be his third visit there since last spring. Since Fakatou is returning to Notre Dame next month and he’s made several trips there already, there is a chance he could pull the trigger and commit on his spring visit. Given that Ohio State already impressed him and the Fighting Irish have remained strongly in the mix, this spring visit will be critical to the Ducks’ chances of landing him.