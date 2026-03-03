Oregon Ducks Set Key Visit Dates With Four-Star Offensive Line Recruit

EUGENE – The Oregon Ducks already have a pair of offensive line commitments in the 2027 recruiting class. Oregon coach Dan Lanning seems intent on securing more future offensive linemen, with one top recruit set to visit Eugene.

Four-star offensive guard Jackson Roper listed the Ducks in his top 10 in February. Roper is also scheduled to visit the program for a spring visit and then an official visit.

Four-Star Offensive Lineman Jackson Roper’s Visit Schedule

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field as the Oregon Ducks host the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 6, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon, Alabama, Georgia, Nebraska, Michigan, Miami, USC, Texas A&M, Texas Tech and Ohio State make up Roper’s 10 finalists. Many of those schools are set to host him on campus in the spring and summer.

Roper is slated to take an unofficial visit to Oregon on Apr. 20. His official visit to Eugene is set for Jun. 19.

Nebraska and Colorado kick off the offensive lineman’s spring visits in the second week of March. Roper told Rivals’ Brandon Huffman that he’s also visiting some schools that didn’t make his top 10. He heads South to visit Auburn, Georgia Tech, Clemson and Vanderbilt at the end of March, with a visit to Georgia also in there.

Oregon Prepares to Host Dozens of Recruits

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning leads his team as the Oregon Ducks practice ahead of the Rose Bowl Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The next four months will be busy for the Ducks in the recruiting department. The team is set to host its first spring visitors next week, and the number of visitors will only ramp up from there.

Spring recruiting visits are important to make an impression on top athletes. Oregon will be gearing up for its Spring Game, so recruits can come to Eugene and see how things realistically operate on a daily basis.

Roper already visited Eugene back in January for Junior Day. Offensive line coach A’lique Terry also visited Roper in Colorado in January.

The official visits taking place in the summer are where the Ducks want to make their final case for why players should commit to Oregon. Multiple recruits are visiting Eugene from June 19-21, including offensive tackle commit Avery Michael and several other offensive linemen.

What a Potential Commitment Would Mean for Oregon

Jan 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive line coach A'Lique Terry against the Liberty Flames during the 2024 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Ducks have five commitments in the 2027 recruiting class. Michael is a three-star and four-star offensive tackle Drew Fielder is also committed.

Lanning and Terry are still looking to add to the number of offensive line commits. Oregon center Iapani Laloulu, offensive guard Dave Iuli and offensive tackle Michael Bennett are all contenders for the starting unit in 2026. All three are set to run out of eligibility after the 2026 season.

The program has five-star incoming freshman Immanuel Iheanacho and four-star offensive lineman Tommy Tofi as long-term options. Offensive tackle Fox Crader additionally prepares for his redshirt sophomore year, and offensive tackle Douglas Utu is young with a lot of upside.

But Oregon will still be losing a lot of depth after 2026. One or two other big offensive line commits would set the program up for success in 2027 and beyond. Roper is a versatile offensive lineman who has experience playing every position up front. He mainly lines up at offensive guard, while much of the youth on the Ducks’ roster plays tackle.