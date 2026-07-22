Oregon Still Pushing Hard to Flip Four-Star USC Trojans Recruit

The USC Trojans may have secured the commitment of four-star cornerback Danny Lang, but it appears the Oregon Ducks are not giving up. According to Rivals national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney, Lang and a source close to him said Oregon has not backed down in its pursuit despite his pledge to USC.

Lang is a 5-foot-11, 160-pound cornerback who ranks as the No. 10 cornerback in the nation according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

As a junior at Mater Dei during the 2025 season, Lang recorded 31 total tackles, one tackle for loss, one fumble recovery, and 10 passes defended.

As college football fans know all too well, verbal commitments hold far less weight than they once did, and flips are never off the table.

The Ducks made headlines when cornerback Na'eem Offord, the consensus No. 1 recruit out of Alabama and one of the top overall prospects in the country, flipped his commitment from Ohio State to Oregon during his high school commitment ceremony in the class of 2025.

Now, the Ducks are hoping history repeats itself with Lang.

How USC Landed Lang Over Oregon

The Ducks had built strong relationships with the four-star cornerback and entered the spring as the perceived frontrunner. However, USC completely changed the trajectory of his recruitment with an aggressive late push.

The Trojans were persistent about hosting Lang on campus throughout the spring, giving him multiple opportunities to watch spring practice, meet with coaches, and spend time around the program.

Nov 18, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley during the first quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Relationships played a major role in the decision. Lang developed a close bond with cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed, who consistently stayed in contact throughout the recruiting process and made Lang feel like a top priority. He also spent time with new defensive coordinator Gary Patterson, who walked him through USC's defensive scheme and how it could allow him to make plays on the football.

Location was another significant factor. Staying close to home gives Lang's family an opportunity to easily attend games.

While Oregon and Ohio State remained serious contenders throughout the process, USC's late recruiting blitz ultimately proved enough to keep one of California's top defensive backs in his home state.

Do the Oregon Ducks Still Have a Chance?

Although USC won the initial recruiting battle, the Ducks remain firmly in the mix, and there is still a long way to go before Lang can officially sign with the Trojans.

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning reacts during the first half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Indiana Hoosiers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dan Lanning and his staff have already shown they are willing to recruit committed prospects until National Signing Day, and Oregon has several factors working in its favor. Perhaps the biggest is that the Ducks were once considered the favorite. The relationships built with Oregon's coaching staff remain intact, meaning they are continuing an existing recruitment rather than starting over.

Oregon can also sell one of the nation's strongest on-field resumes. The Ducks have reached back-to-back College Football Playoffs and continue to establish themselves as one of college football's premier defensive programs. If Oregon once again competes for a national championship while USC struggles to reach the Playoff, that could significantly impact Lang's recruitment over the next year.

Player development is another selling point. Under Lanning, Oregon has consistently produced NFL-caliber defensive backs, and recent success stories such as Jadon Canady, along with the emergence of Brandon Finney Jr., give elite corners tangible examples of how quickly they can develop in Eugene. Oregon's history of producing NFL talent at defensive back continues to resonate with top recruits.

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Brandon Finney (4) makers the interception against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the second half of the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Time is also on the Ducks' side. Lang originally planned to slow-play his recruitment before USC convinced him to commit earlier than expected. With well over a year remaining before he signs, there will likely be opportunities for additional visits, including potential game-day trips to Eugene.

USC may have secured Lang's verbal commitment, but Oregon's continued pursuit shows the Ducks are far from conceding. In today's recruiting landscape, commitments can change quickly, and if Oregon continues winning on the field while maintaining its relationship with one of the nation's top cornerbacks, the Ducks could once again find themselves in position to pull off another high-profile flip.

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