Hidden Ripple Effect of Danny Lang Committing to USC over Oregon

Oregon Ducks recruiting target, cornerback Danny Lang has committed to the USC Trojans. Lang’s commitment to USC further strengthens the Trojans’ grasp on recruiting in the Southern California region, a region that Oregon had began to dominate in recent years.

USC Getting Grasp Back on Southern California Recruiting

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (right) and defensive tackle Jahkeem Stewart (4) pose with fans after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

USC was in the midst of recruiting struggles towards the end of their old coach Clay Helton’s era and that bled into the era of current coach Lincoln Riley. A program that was part of the reason for this was the Oregon Ducks.

Oregon continuously was able to land some of the top recruits right in USC’s backyard. That is beginning to flip back in USC’s direction. The Trojans 2026 recruiting class began to signal this. Heading into Lincoln Riley’s fifth season, USC landed the top ranked recruiting class in the country. This 2026 class consists of 35 total commits.

2027 looks to be off to a good start as USC clearly made Danny Lang, from nearby Santa Ana, California, a priority.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, left, and USC head coach Lincoln Riley shake hands before the game as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on Nov. 22, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Danny Lang is a 5-11, 160 pound cornerback out of Mater Dei High School. Lang is rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 7 cornerback in the class of 2027 according to 247Sports.

As a junior for Mater Dei in the 2025-26 season, Lang tallied 31 total tackles, one tackle for loss, one fumble recovery, and 10 passes defended.

Oregon's Recruiting Level

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning attends Oregon Pro Day on March 17, 2026, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Despite USC gaining recruiting momentum of their own, it hasn’t mean that Oregon has taken a step back. The Ducks under coach Dan Lanning are still consistently among the top 5-10 programs in the country when it comes to recruiting classes.

While USC is No. 1, Oregon’s 2026 class is ranked No. 4 by On3.

While USC is now right with Oregon in terms of recruiting, the same cannot be said for the on-field results. The Ducks have owned the rivalry between the two programs dating back to their days in the Pac-12. The Ducks have won the past four matchups between them. USC has not won since a 2016 regular season matchup.

Oregon and USC played for the first time as Big Ten rivals in 2025, with the Ducks prevailing by a final score of 42-27 at Autzen Stadium. They will face off again in Los Angeles in 2026.

Oregon has made the College Football Playoff in back-to-back season and has made three overall since the format was adopted in 2014. USC on the other had has yet to make it even once. With the playoff expanding to 12-teams in 2024, getting to a playoff at the very least is a goal for the Trojans program.

USC has a decorated history of winning conference titles and national championships, but have not been in contention for either of those at a consistent level since the 2000's. Oregon has been one of the programs in their way.

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