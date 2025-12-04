How Oregon Ducks Could Make Recruiting History With Flip of Chris Henry Jr.

The Oregon Ducks are no stranger to flexing their recruiting muscles but one their biggest additions in program history could be on the horizon.

Oregon has emerged as a major contender for Ohio State Buckeyes five-star wide receiver commit Chris Henry Jr., who didn't sign with the team Wednesday after the departure of wide receivers coach Brian Hartline.

The Ducks quickly found themselves back in the race, and if they can land Henry Jr., it would mark history in Eugene.

Oregon Ducks on Brink of History

Chris Henry Jr. part of the top-ranked recruits flocked to Eugene for the 2024 Oregon Ducks Saturday Night Live ; Mandatory credit: Zachary Neel-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images | Ducks Wire-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If the Ducks land Henry Jr., it would vault them past the USC Trojans for the No. 1 recruiting class in the 2026 cycle...

This would give Oregon its first-ever No. 1 class, a major milestone for the Ducks.

Despite all of the talented players that have come through the program over the years, Oregon has surprisingly never had a No. 1 class, but that could change with the addition of Henry Jr.

Oregon Picks Up Four Predictions to Land Chris Henry Jr.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the sideline as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to Rivals, Oregon has received four different predictions to land Henry Jr. in a flip from Ohio State.

Predictions from recruiting experts are never 100 percent accurate and don't gurantee anything, but when four of them come in at once, it certainly bodes well for Oregon.

That said, nothing is official until Henry Jr. signs somewhere. We saw the Texas Longhorns emerge suddenly in the race for Henry Jr. on Wednesday, and it could only take a significant NIL offers to swing him in a different direction. But as things stand, Oregon fans should feel very confident abou their chances.

Chris Henry Jr.'s Message

Chris Henry Jr., Mater Dei wide receiver, soaks up the atmosphere of the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Texas Longhorns at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025. | Lori Schmidt / Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Henry Jr. has been committed to Ohio State since July 2023. A longer commitment than most recruits, this made it seem like a guarantee that he would sign with the Buckeyes on Monday, but after the news broke that Hartline would be taking the head coaching job at USF, Henry Jr.'s decision became tougher.

The Ducks pounced on Henry Jr. as a result, and he ended up not signing during Mater Dei's ceremony.

Henry Jr. announced on social media shortly after that he won't sign yet and still needs to "weigh his options."

"I have not signed yet," Henry Jr. wrote on X. "Still trying to weigh my options due to coaching changes I just want to make the right decision for my future. Gods plan."

Oregon's 2026 Signing Class

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, right, walks the field during warmups as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The addition of Henry Jr. would certainly give the Ducks a new No. 1 recruit this cycle. Here is what Oregon's current 2026 signing class looks like

- Kendre Harrison, Tight End



- Jett Washington, Defensive Back



- Tommy Tofi, Offensive Line



- Koloi Keli, Offensive Line



- Devin Jackson, Safety



- Bryson Beaver, Quarterback



- Davon Benjamin, Defensive Back



- Anthony 'Tank' Jones, Defensive Line



- Messiah Hampton, Wide Receiver



- Dutch Horisk, Defensive Line



- Prince Tavizon, Defensive Line



- Trevon Watson, Cornerback



- Tony Cumberland, Defensive Line



- Immanuel Iheanacho, Offensive Line



- Tristan Phillips, Linebacker



- Azel Banag, Cornerback



- Hudson Lewis, Wide Receiver



- Braylon Hodge, Linebacker



- Tradarian Ball, Running Back



- Gatlin Bair, Wide Receiver



- Xavier Lherisse, Safety

