Malik Benson's NFL Draft Stock Impacted by Combine Performance

Oregon wide receiver Malik Benson was a star for the Ducks' offense this past season, and his talent, which helped lead them to the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Peach Bowl, was on full display at the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Benson participated with several other wide receivers in the scouting combine on Saturday. The Oregon wide receiver put up impressive numbers, which were highlighted by a 40-yard dash time of 4.37 seconds. His 40-yard dash time was the fourth best of the 16 wide receivers that competed in the combine.

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon wideout Malik Benson (W006) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In the 10-yard split, Benson was seventh among wide receivers with a time of 1.55 seconds. Benson’s numbers, however, in the vertical and broad jump weren’t as impressive as those of the other wide receivers that participated in the combine.

In the vertical jump, Benson recorded a measurement of 32.50, which was ranked 13th out of the 16 wide receivers. Benson’s measurement in the broad jump was 10-2, which was 10th out of 13 wide receivers in the combine. Benson’s vertical quickness is one of the skills that is keeping him from being selected higher in the draft, but it's his speed that can't be overlooked.

Did Malik Benson Improve Draft Stock At Scouting Combine?

Oregon’s Malik Benson, right, pulls down a touchdown reception from Dante Moore ahead of James Madison’s Justin Eaglin during the second quarter at Autzen Stadium in Eugene Dec. 20, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With the NFL Draft set to take place in April, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Benson’s draft stock could improve based on his performance in some areas during the combine. The speed that he put on display in the 40-yard dash is the talent that many NFL teams are looking for at the wide receiver position.

Before his performance at the combine, many expected Benson to be a day 3 selection, being drafted anywhere from the fifth to seventh round. Following his performance, expect Benson to stay in that position.

Benson's ability to be a threat as a wide receiver in deep coverage and his speed in the open field make him a valuable addition for whichever team chooses to select him in the draft.

Malik Benson's 2025 Season With Oregon

Oregon’s Malik Benson, right, break the Southern California coverage on a punt return on his way to a first-half touchdown Nov. 22, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After one season each with the Florida State Seminoles and the Alabama Crimson Tide, Benson transferred to Oregon for the 2025 season. Throughout the 2025 season, Benson was one of the top leaders on Oregon’s offense.

Following the major injuries to wide receivers Dakorien Moore and Gary Bryant Jr., Benson stepped up for Oregon’s offense in their key games in November to help the Ducks secure a spot in the CFP for a second consecutive season.

Benson’s 85-yard punt return in Oregon’s pivotal 42-27 win over the USC Trojans was one of the highlights of his season. Benson’s talents on special teams are one of the many reasons why he enters the NFL Draft as an underrated wide receiver.

Benson finished the season leading the Ducks in receiving with 43 receptions for 719 yards and six touchdowns.