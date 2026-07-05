Oregon Ducks Dominating July Recruiting With Blue-Chip Commitments

The Oregon Ducks 2027 recruiting class added another commit with wide receiver Xavier Sabb. Sabb chose the Ducks over his other three finalists, the UCLA Bruins, LSU Tigers, and Tennessee Volunteers.

Sabb joins two other top 70 2027 recruits in Rivals' player rankings to commit to Oregon this July: four-star cornerback Hayden Stepp and four-star athlete Tae Walden Jr.

Another Blue Chip Recruit Commits to Oregon

Jul 23, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Oregon head coach Dan Lanning speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oregon now has had three blue-chip recruits commit to them in the month of July. Walden and Stepp both previously committed to Oregon on July 1. This set the stage for Sabb.

Oregon has kicked off July with fireworks🎆



The Ducks have landed three top-70 recruits since July 1🦆https://t.co/TrcfCLhdBQ pic.twitter.com/VyeuulrCiM — Rivals (@Rivals) July 3, 2026

Xavier Sabb went on a Rivals live stream to announce his commitment on July 3, where he would choose the Oregon Ducks. As for why, Sabb pointed out Oregon chances of winning a national championship.

“I felt like that was the best fit for me and my family,” Sabb said. “Also, I feel like that’s the best choice, best chance I can get to winning a national championship."

WATCH: 5-star WR Xavier Sabb commits to Oregon🦆



"Best choice, best chance I can get to winning a national championship." https://t.co/p6yxsqvvn6 pic.twitter.com/bhh3rLW2ma — Rivals (@Rivals) July 3, 2026

The Ducks have inched closer to a national championship in each of coach Dan Lanning’s first four seasons in Eugene. The past two seasons specifically, Oregon had made the College Football Playoff. In 2024, they lost in the quartefinal while in 2025, they lost in the semifinal.

Bringing in this type of talent in recruiting will only help their chances to win a national title moving forward.

Xavier Sabb Boosts Oregon's 2027 Recruiting Class Ranking

Glassboro junior Xavier Sabb was named Most Valuable Player in a 36-20 win over Haddonfield at the Battle at the Beach. August 30, 2025 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Xavier Sabb is a 6-0, 195 pound wide receiver out of Glassboro, New Jersey. He is rated as a five-star recruit and ranked as the No. 5 wide receiver in the class of 2027 according to Rivals Industry.

As a junior for Glassboro High School in 2025, Sabb hauled in 59 receptions for 896 yards and 13 touchdowns in 13 games. He also spent time as a returner on special teams. Sabb returned five kickoffs for an average return of 31.2 yards. Sabb returned nine punts for an average return of 19.4 yards.

Sabb is the 24th commit in Oregon’s 2027 class and the 16th commit that is rated as a four or five star recruit. Oregon’s 2027 class is now up to No. 3 overall in the country in Rivals’ updated class rankings. This slates them as the top ranked class in the Big Ten conference.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning holds an orange during the head coaches press conference ahead of Orange Bowl on Dec. 31, 2025, in Dania Beach, Florida. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Currently, the Texas A&M Aggies out of the SEC have the highest ranked 2027 recruiting class with 25 total commits and 16 of them rated as either four or five star recruits. Behind them at No. 2 are the Notre Dame Fighting Irish with 21 total commits and 17 of them rated as four or five star recruits.

If Oregon is to hang on to this No. 3 ranking, it will make it four years in a row that Lanning would have landed a top four class in the nation. With Oregon recruiting at an elite level and the team on the field making two straight CFP's, these blue-chip recruits should have a chance to be in the hunt for a national title if they eventually end up signing with Oregon.

The Ducks are still seeking their first national championship in program history. Could players like Sabb, Walden, and Stepp be the missing pieces for them to finally get over that hurdle?

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