Wrexham Standings: EFL Championship Table After 33 Games
Wrexham got back to winning ways with a chaotic 5–3 victory over Ipswich Town on Saturday afternoon, fueling their promotion hopes.
The Red Dragons came into the bout in desperate need of a win after dropping points against Millwall and Bristol City in their last two EFL Championship matches. Kieffer Moore got the team off to a dream start at the STōK Cae Ras, bagging the game’s opening goal inside of six minutes.
Then Anis Mehmeti responded for Ipswich Town, setting the tone for a back-and-forth battle that would go on until the final whistle. Josh Windass was the next player to get on the scoresheet before Iván Azón made it a 2–2 game at half-time.
The visitors were the better team out of the tunnel and capitalised through Cédric Kipré, taking a 3–2 lead. Wrexham once again looked in danger of squandering more points before they buried three unanswered goals from George Thomason, Callum Doyle and Nathan Broadhead.
Five goals from five different goalscorers was enough to get Wrexham past Ipswich Town for the second time in eight days, giving the sea of red shirts in North Wales plenty to celebrate.
Wrexham Standings After 33 Games in the EFL Championship
Place
Team
Points
Games Played
1
Coventry
65
33
2
Middlesbrough
62
33
3
Millwall
56
33
4
Ipswich Town
54
31
5
Hull City
54
32
6
Wrexham
51
33
Wrexham’s win over Ipswich Town put the team back in the Championship playoff spots. The Red Dragons now sit in sixth place with 51 points through 33 games in England’s second tier.
Automatic promotion to the Premier League is largely out of reach, with Coventry City and Middlesbrough leading the charge up top. Still, Phil Parkinson’s men are very much alive in the fight to play at Wembley Stadium come May with a chance for a record fourth consecutive promotion on the line.
Sixth place looks the best Wrexham can achieve at the minute since both Ipswich and Hull City have games in hand. The oldest club in Wales would love more of a cushion, but it will certainly not complain about snatching up the final spot in the playoffs considering its dismal start to the 2025–26 season.
Wrexham’s Next Five Games
Opponent
Date
Competition
Portsmouth (H)
Feb. 24
Championship
Charlton (A)
Feb. 28
Championship
Chelsea (H)
Mar. 7
FA Cup
Hull City (H)
Mar. 10
Championship
Swansea City (H)
Mar. 13
Championship
Wrexham get a bit of a reprieve in their schedule when a struggling Portsmouth come to North Wales on Tuesday. Charlton, just two places above 19th-place Portsmouth in the standings, are next in line for the Red Dragons.
The two fixtures should be a comfortable six points for Parkinson’s men, the exact boost they would want ahead of its FA Cup bout with Chelsea. The team’s league clash with Watford has been postponed to accommodate the highly anticipated match, which will bring Wrexham face to face with the Blues in a competitive fixture for the first time since 1982.
The Welsh outfit will then have less than 72 hours to prepare for Hull City’s arrival to the STōK Cae Ras. The Tigers are a formidable foe in the race for the Championship playoff spots, and already defeated Wrexham 2–0 in the reverse fixture.
Wrexham are back in action just three days later, this time against Swansea City in a game that always has an extra emotional charge. North Wales going against South Wales is about much more than three points, especially when the Red Dragons have revenge on the mind; Swansea walked away with a last-gasp 2–1 victory in the derby back in December.
