Oregon Lands Four-Star Offensive Line Recruit Over Miami, Mario Cristobal

The Oregon Ducks landed their first commitment of the month of May and their 12th commitment overall on Thursday morning.

Four-star center offensive lineman Gus Corsair chose Oregon over the Vanderbilt Commodores and the Miami Hurricanes, who are led by former Ducks coach Mario Cristobal.

Gus Corsair Chooses Oregon Over Miami, Mario Cristobal

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal before the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Corsair’s recruitment quickly ramped up after taking an unofficial visit to Eugene in April. He recently announced the Ducks, the Commodores and the Hurricanes as his finalists, before revealing he’d announce his commitment on May 7.

Coach Dan Lanning once again found himself battling his predecessor at Oregon: Miami coach Mario Cristobal. Cristobal took recruiting to new heights when he was at Oregon from 2018 to 2021.

But Lanning took over and found his stride by hauling in four consecutive top-10 recruiting classes. The Ducks now find themselves frequently battling Cristobal and the Hurricanes for blue-chip recruits, but Lanning secured the coveted offensive lineman on this occasion.

Impact on Oregon Ducks’ Offensive Line

Sep 28, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning talks to Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Iapani Laloulu (72) during a timeout in the fourth quarter against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

While Corsair’s commitment is big for the 2027 recruiting class and takes away a potential star from Miami, it also sets the Ducks up for long-term success.

Corsair joins offensive tackle Avery Michael as the second offensive line commit in the program’s 2027 class. Corsair is the first interior offensive lineman, and he provides the offensive line with a bright future at the center position.

Current starter Iapani “Poncho” Laloulu is set to move on to the NFL at the conclusion of the 2026 season. Laloulu is another center that Lanning and offensive line coach A’lique Terry developed into a projected first or second round NFL Draft pick.

Corsair might not start right away on the Ducks’ offensive line, but he could have a similar future as Laloulu in the Oregon system. Devin Brooks and Koloi Keli are two of the names to watch in the Oregon center offensive line rotation who are in line to compete for a future starting role.

What’s Next for Oregon Ducks Recruiting

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field during an open practice ahead of the Orange Bowl at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon on Dec. 27, 2025. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 6-3, 290-pound lineman from Hays, Kansas, ranked No. 313 overall in the 2027 recruiting class, per the Rivals Industry Rankings. He’s also ranked as. The No. 21 interior offensive lineman.

Corsair adds another player to an Oregon class that’s well into double-digit commitments. Lanning is nowhere close to done building his 2027 class, and there could be more recruits joining within the next two months.

Among the offensive linemen who could join Corsair and Michael are four-stars Ismael Camara and Cameron Wagner. Camara comes off a very positive trip to Eugene for the 2026 Spring Game and seems to favor the Ducks, while Wagner posted a picture alongside Terry on Thursday morning.

Oregon finished with a trio of offensive line commits in the 2026 recruiting cycle: Keli, offensive guard Tommy Tofi and five-star offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho. Laloulu, offensive guard Dave Iuli and offensive tackle Michael Bennett are among the key members of the 2026 unit who are set to run out of eligibility at the end of the season, making the 2027 class a priority.

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