Oregon Battling Miami, Vanderbilt for Four-Star Offensive Line Recruit

EUGENE, Ore. – Coach Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks continue to check off different recruiting needs with the 2027 class. One key area that the program could still use a boost in is at the center offensive line position.

Four-star offensive lineman Gus Corsair, who many consider to be the top center in 2027, revealed his top-three finalists, and the Ducks made the cut.

Four-Star Offensive Lineman Gus Corsair’s Finalists

Oct 25, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning encourages players during warm ups before a game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks are wearing uniforms celebrating the Grateful Dead. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The Ducks, the Miami Hurricanes and the Vanderbilt Commodores were the three teams that made Corsair’s shortlist. Corsair has official visits scheduled for all three, but he could make a commitment decision before then, according to Rivals’ Greg Smith.

Corsair is a 6-3, 285-pound center from Hays, Kansas. He plays for Hays High School, where he also competes for the track and field team in the discus throw. He’s a consensus top-three player in the state of Kansas and a consensus top-50 interior offensive lineman in 2027. The Rivals Industry Rankings list him as the No. 313 player nationally.

The center is scheduled to make his official visit to Eugene on June 12. He’s set to visit Vanderbilt on June 5 and Mami on June 19.

Oregon extended an offer to Corsair on Jan. 7, and he took an unofficial visit to Eugene in April. The center posted pictures alongside Lanning, offensive line coach A’lique Terry and 2027 offensive line commit Avery Michael.

Oregon Ducks Offensive Line Future

Oregon offensive lineman Iapani Laloulu celebrates a touchdown by Oregon running back Noah Whittington as the No. 1 Oregon Ducks host the No. 21 Illinois Fighting Illini Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Adding Corsair to the 2027 recruiting class would be a huge win for Oregon. The Ducks currently have 11 commits, including Michael, and several top-ranked offensive linemen are heavily considering committing to Oregon. It could also raise their class ranking, which is currently poised for another top-10 finish.

But Corsair fills a key need in setting the team up for future success at the center position. Lanning and Terry don’t currently have a center offensive line commitment in the 2027 class. The program is set to lose starter Iapani “Poncho” Laloulu at the end of the 2026 season, who’s likely to head to the NFL Draft.

Nov 18, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Whether it was Laloulu or Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon’s center offensive linemen have thrived in the Lanning coaching era. Long-term development into NFL Draft picks and being part of a unit that’s consistently a Joe Moore Award finalist seemingly make the Ducks a desirable program.

Behind Laloulu, the Ducks have Devin Brooks and Koloi Keli as center offensive linemen who could contend for the starting role in the future. Brooks is entering his redshirt sophomore season in the fall and was previously a four-star recruit in the 2024 class. Brooks seems to be the next player in the depth chart behind Laloulu, so becoming the 2027 starter wouldn’t come as a huge surprise.

Keli will be a true freshman in the fall. He was a consensus three-star recruit out of Hawaii and has a lot of upside to be a long-term contributor at Oregon. Bringing in Corsair would increase the competition for the starting position and also make sure the Ducks are three-deep in 2027.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.