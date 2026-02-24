Oregon Recruiting Target Sione Kaho Turns Heads at Elite Quarterback Camp

The Oregon Ducks are among the schools in the running for class of 2027 recruit, quarterback Sione Kaho. This past weekend, Kaho was at the Elite 11 quarterback camp in Los Angeles for up and coming quarterbacks, and he showed why he is considered to be an elite quarterback in his recruiting class.

Sione Kaho Impresses at Elite 11

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning on the field prior to the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Indiana Hoosiers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Tom Loy of 247Sports was at Elite 11 Los Angeles and named Kaho the “Alpha Dog” of the camp for his performance.

“Was terrific throughout the camp, showing off his arm talent, accuracy and velocity,” Loy said. “From start to finish, there wasn’t a more complete performance than what Kaho put on display.”

Sione Kaho is a 6-3, 210 pound quarterback out of Tacoma, Washington. He is rated as four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 16 quarterback in the class of 2027 per 247Sports. Kaho has played all three seasons of his high school career for Lincoln High School’s varsity team.

He has played in 34 games, throwing for 6,557 yards with 54 touchdowns and 23 interceptions. On the ground he has added another 588 yards rushing and nine rushing touchdowns. In Kaho’s most recent season in 2025-26, he threw for 2,069 yards, 19 touchdowns, and nine interceptions with 253 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. Lincoln went 8-4 and losing in the playoffs.

Kaho was offered by the Oregon Ducks back in April of 2024, shortly followed by the Washington Huskies. Will Washington be able to keep him in his hometown state for college or will the Ducks have something to say about that?

Future at Quarterback Position in Eugene

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore walks off the field as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks still have one more season to go before the possibility of Kaho being on the roster. In 2026, quarterback Dante Moore will in all likelihood begin the season as the starter. 2025 was Moore’s first as the starter in Eugene and he took advantage of the opportunity. Moore threw for 3,565 yards and 30 touchdowns while helping lead the Ducks to the semifinal of the College Football Playoff.

Moore ended up deciding that he would come back to Oregon for one more season in 2026 to fine tune his skills and pursue a national championship. Moore’s decision to return has all but ended any chance that Oregon quarterbacks’ Dylan Raiola and Akili Smith Jr. will start this upcoming season.

Combat Ducks quarterback Akili Smith Jr. throws a pass before the game as the Fighting Ducks face off against Mighty Oregon in the Oregon Ducks spring game on April 26, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Those two names could be ones to keep an eye on when it comes to Oregon's 2027 recruiting class of quarterbacks. That includes Kaho. Raiola already has two seasons of experience starting for the Nebraska Cornhuskers, and the timeline for him as he recovers from a leg injury may line up with 2027 after Moore is gone. Then there is Smith.

Smith did not see the field in 2025, and he's likely to continue his backup role in 2026. Will 2027 be Smith's chance to start, or will Raiola win this job? Then there is the added question about a potential freshman phenom like Kaho coming in. Only time will tell.