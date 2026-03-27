Oregon Ducks Recruiting Target Myles Baker Reveals Commitment Date

Four-star safety recruit Myles Baker, out Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth, California, has announced he will be making his commitment public on Sunday, March 29.

Baker has already been linked to some major schools, and the talented prospect has revealed his finalists to be the Alabama Crimson Tide, LSU Tigers, Stanford Cardinals, California Golden Bears, and the Oregon Ducks. He is the top target for multiple of these schools at the safety position and will be one of the more coveted players who announces his commitment from the position.

Myles Baker Sets His Commitment Date

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning attends Oregon Pro Day on March 17, 2026, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Baker is set to commit on March 29, and his announcement will be streamed live by Rivals. He will be announcing his commitment at 10 a.m. PT.

There is very little information at this time on who the leader could be, but one thing that has been noted is that the Ducks were set to host him on a visit near the beginning of April, according to Oregon Updates. Each of these schools has a significant pitch to give the talented prospect, as he would boost any class he joins from a talent standpoint.

Will Baker decide to stay on the West Coast, or will the bright lights of the SEC be enough to pull the talented safety out of the region?

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning speaks from the podium at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex on the first day of spring practice for the Oregon Ducks on March 12, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Baker is currently ranked as the No. 216 player in the nation, and the No. 20 safety in the class of 2027, according to 247Sports. He is also rated as the No. 18 player in the state of California, which is impressive, as the state of California remains one of the better recruiting states when it comes to the high school sports scene. Baker, also being ranked at No. 20 across the position, isn't a red flag in the slightest, as this is one of the more gifted safety classes that has ever existed.

Some of the top names at the safety position include Kamarui Dorsey, JayQuan Snell, Semaj Stanford, and many other prospects. Despite these players being near the top of the list with their rankings, the Ducks have still made Baker one of their top guys at the safety spot. This is why they have been named as a finalist in his recruitment.

Oregon Ducks Recruiting

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning reacts during the first half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Indiana Hoosiers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Ducks will hope for some good news when it comes to March 29, but Oregon coach Dan Lanning and his staff have a number of visits lined up throughout the spring and the summer.

Lanning and the Ducks recently lost out on four-star defensive back Danny Lang and five-star safety recruit Honor Fa'alave-Johnson to the USC Trojans, but Oregon is still targeting California recruits like Baker, defensive lineman Markus Fakatou, and more.

Five-star cornerback Donte Wright is the top player in the state, according to 247Sports, and the Ducks have been active in trying to flip Wright away from his commitment to Georgia coach Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs.