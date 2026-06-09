Evaluating New Oregon Ducks Receiver Recruit Malachi Garlington
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The Oregon Ducks have been on a roll when it comes to the high school recruiting scene, as they have landed 17 commits in the class of 2027 thus far, including one wide receiver. The wide receiver that the Ducks have landed is three-star wide receiver Malachi Garlington from the class of 2027 and the state of Oregon.
Garlington is an exceptional athlete who does plenty of things great. Here are five strengths that the three-star wide receiver will bring to Eugene.
Electric With the Ball in His Hands
The talented prospect is by far a top player when it comes to having the ball in his hands. He showcased that he will be dangerous in the screen game, and will even be someone who helps the Ducks when they need it most in yards after the catch. He is quick, but more importantly, he is shifty with his footwork. This will be great for the Ducks when he steps foot on campus, as he fits the exact mold of what they already have in town.
One Cut and Go
In college football is important to have the majority of the speed entering a cut as it is exiting the cut. As for Garlington, he is exceptional with his cuts, as he maintains his speed with little to no deceleration. This will be great for him in his time at Oregon, as this is one key trait that will allow him to see the field quicker than most.
Acceleration Burst
Garlington's ability to turn upfield with his speed is exceptional in the class of 2027. He runs with power and is a freight train to try to tackle, even though he weighs less than 200 pounds. He is someone who will continue to grow in this area of his game and will be dominant by the time he sees the field, as he goes from 0 to 100 at a quicker rate than the majority in the class of 2027.
Dominant in Press Man Coverage
Garlington has done a great job at the high school level when it comes to facing press coverage. He is great with his release, and his ability to break to the outside is often followed with a pass downfield thanks to his breakaway speed. He will need to continue working on his break to the inside, but even when he doesn't get the jump he wants, he is often able to make up for it with his track-level speed.
Fluid Hips
His hips are very fluid with his movement, which allows him to make quicker cuts, but more importantly, impressive moves on the two-cut routes he may be asked to run. His route running as a whole is far past his time, as he is not only polished, but he is also unique in the sense that he is likely ready for college routes already.
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Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.Follow CalebSisk_