Evaluating New Oregon Ducks Receiver Recruit Malachi Garlington

The Oregon Ducks have been on a roll when it comes to the high school recruiting scene, as they have landed 17 commits in the class of 2027 thus far, including one wide receiver. The wide receiver that the Ducks have landed is three-star wide receiver Malachi Garlington from the class of 2027 and the state of Oregon.

Garlington is an exceptional athlete who does plenty of things great. Here are five strengths that the three-star wide receiver will bring to Eugene.

Electric With the Ball in His Hands

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning looks on during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The talented prospect is by far a top player when it comes to having the ball in his hands. He showcased that he will be dangerous in the screen game, and will even be someone who helps the Ducks when they need it most in yards after the catch. He is quick, but more importantly, he is shifty with his footwork. This will be great for the Ducks when he steps foot on campus, as he fits the exact mold of what they already have in town.

One Cut and Go

Nov 18, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In college football is important to have the majority of the speed entering a cut as it is exiting the cut. As for Garlington, he is exceptional with his cuts, as he maintains his speed with little to no deceleration. This will be great for him in his time at Oregon, as this is one key trait that will allow him to see the field quicker than most.

Acceleration Burst

Nov 18, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Garlington's ability to turn upfield with his speed is exceptional in the class of 2027. He runs with power and is a freight train to try to tackle, even though he weighs less than 200 pounds. He is someone who will continue to grow in this area of his game and will be dominant by the time he sees the field, as he goes from 0 to 100 at a quicker rate than the majority in the class of 2027.

Dominant in Press Man Coverage

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks off the field after a timeout as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Garlington has done a great job at the high school level when it comes to facing press coverage. He is great with his release, and his ability to break to the outside is often followed with a pass downfield thanks to his breakaway speed. He will need to continue working on his break to the inside, but even when he doesn't get the jump he wants, he is often able to make up for it with his track-level speed.

Fluid Hips

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning takes the field as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

His hips are very fluid with his movement, which allows him to make quicker cuts, but more importantly, impressive moves on the two-cut routes he may be asked to run. His route running as a whole is far past his time, as he is not only polished, but he is also unique in the sense that he is likely ready for college routes already.

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