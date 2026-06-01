Oregon Ducks Predicted to Land Priority Linebacker Recruit

The Oregon Ducks have been targeting a top linebacker in the class of 2027. That prospect is Toa Satele, who is rated as the nation's No. 63 prospect in the class, according to 247Sports Composite. Satele was recently linked to some major news that certainly benefits the Oregon Ducks at the moment.

Oregon Ducks Predicted to Land Toa Satele

Oregon football coach Dan Lanning introduces the song “Shout” during the Ducks' game against Oregon State at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene April 22, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Luckily for the Ducks, Steve Wiltfong from Rivals has put in a prediction that the Ducks would land the talented linebacker from the state of Hawaii. Wiltfong was also joined by Rivals insiders Greg Biggins and Brandon Huffman as all three put their predictions in within minutes of each other on Sunday evening. This is a great sign for the Ducks' chances of landing his commitment.

This is likely stemming from the Ducks hosting the talented prospect on his official visit, which began on May 29 and concluded on Sunday. This was his first of four scheduled official visits, as he is also set to visit with the Texas Longhorns on June 5, Notre Dame Fighting Irish on June 9, and the California Golden Bears on June 12, according to 247Sports.

This means that the standout linebacker from Mililani High School is set to conclude his official visits in June, and a decision could come shortly thereafter.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks off after his win as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on Nov. 22, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While the predictions to Oregon could be off the back of Satele riding the high of an official visit, it could also be a spoiler for the teams ahead. Regardless, the one thing that is known is that if Satele does visit the other programs before announcing any type of decision, they will be faced with an intense amount of pressure now that the Ducks have jumped out as the clear leader.

The Best Case Scenario for Oregon

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning attends Oregon Pro Day on March 17, 2026, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The best-case scenario for the Ducks would be for the prospect to announce his commitment before visiting the other schools, but unless what he saw was something that can't be changed, it is likely that he will be taking the remainder of his official visits in June.

Landing Satele before or after his next visits would give the Ducks a player at a position that they need more than most. The Ducks have a total of 13 commits in 2027, but only two of the players are at the linebacker position.

The two players in the class at the linebacker position are Oregon Ducks legacy commit Sam Ngata, who is the son of Oregon and NFL legend Haloti Ngata, along with Brandon Lockley. Both commits are talented, but neither one ranks as highly as Satele, as they are both three-star prospects.

Satele would join as the highest-rated commit on the defensive side for the Oregon Ducks other than Semaj Staford, according to 247Sports, and he would be the second-highest-rated commit among all players in the class of 2027. His presence would be felt in the class immediately, to say the least.

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