Oregon Targets Draw Attention With Upcoming Recruiting Decisions

The Oregon Ducks have been progressing through the 2027 recruiting cycle and will be looking to land their next commitment. While there are a plethora of targets remaining and waiting to set a commitment date, two major targets are on the verge of announcing their commitment.

Bode Sparrow - Four-Star Athlete

Dec 31, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning during the Rose Bowl head coaches press conference at Sheraton Grand LA. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Oregon Ducks recruiting target and four-star wide receiver recruit Bode Sparrow is scheduled to commit to a school on Friday, according to 247Sports. He visited four schools officially, and many believe that the school that eventually lands his commitment will be the school he visited. The schools that he visited include the Oklahoma Sooners, Oregon Ducks, Utah Utes, and the BYU Cougars, according to 247Sports.

The Ducks currently have two commits in the 2027 class at wide receiver, which makes it no secret that the Ducks will need to land at least one more to be in a comfortable spot. The Ducks have landed the commitment of five-star wide receiver recruit Dakota Guerrant and three-star wide receiver commit Malachi Garlington thus far, which would mean Sparrow would be the No. 2 wide receiver in the class ranking-wise, although he is ranked as an athlete.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field as the Oregon Ducks host the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 6, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sparrow is a 6-2 and 195-pound frame, which would mean that he is already a near-college-ready frame ahead of his final high school season, which is expected to be electric in Kaysville, Utah. The Ducks appear to trail the Sooners, according to 247Sports Mountain Region Recruiting Analyst Blair Angulo, who has logged an expert prediction for the Sooners to land his commitment.

Junior Tu'upo - Four-Star Safety

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning celebrates the Ducks’ win as the Oregon Ducks face the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sept. 27, 2025, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon Ducks recruiting target and four-star safety recruit Junior Tu'upo will also announce his commitment on Friday, according to 247Sports. Tu'upo has been viewed as a top target for many schools, as he has visited five schools officially thus far, which dates back to his first trip with the Indiana Hoosiers on April 17, according to 247Sports. Tu'upo would follow with trips to visit the Oregon Ducks, Texas Longhorns, Auburn Tigers, and the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Tu'upo is a 6-3 safety who brings a rare mixture of great size and solid speed, as he showed during his junior season that he can be the best safety in the class. He currently ranks as a No. 9 player at the safety position, along with being ranked as the No. 3 player in the state of Alabama, according to ESPN. This would be good enough to also earn him a national rank of No. 93. The Ducks currently have two safeties, but if Tu'upo would commit to the program, there would be no reason to turn it down.

Tu'upo plays at Thompson High School, meaning that he is teammates with Oregon Ducks EDGE commit Cameron Pritchett, which can be viewed as an advantage, but according to Rivals expert predictions from Steve Wiltfong, Greg Biggins, Chad Simmons, and more, the Longhorns seem to be the team to beat ahead of his announcement.

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