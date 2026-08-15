Latest Oregon Football Facility Construction Shows Striking Transformation

EUGENE - What a difference 10 days can make.

Oregon Football's new massive indoor practice facility is going to be record-breaking for it's size. The structure will be longer, wider and taller than any comparable facility in college football, reaching nearly 100 feet at its highest point.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning greets fans before the game against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oregon Football’s Massive Indoor Facility Rapidly Changes in 10 Days

Watching the facility rise is inspiring... and slightly terrifying... as construction crews scale the massive curved roof high above the ground.

The facility is transforming rapidly. It looked largely like an exposed steel framework when Oregon Ducks On SI reporter Bri Amaranthus documented its progress on Aug. 3. Less than two weeks later, the history-making project is starting to resemble the futuristic building shown in Oregon’s initial renderings.

What are the biggest changes?

Large sections of wood roof decking now cover the facility’s distinctive curved "O" frame. A towering wall of reflective glass has been installed along the side facing the Hatfield-Dowling Complex and Autzen Stadium, while additional exterior walls are starting to enclose the structure.

Waiting for Oregon football practice to wrap up.



I feel like so much progress has been made this week on the new indoor facility 🤯#goducks https://t.co/pZKoair8pk pic.twitter.com/D1Kpofr1au — Bri Amaranthus (@BriAmaranthus) August 12, 2026

The buzz of the construction noise echoes through the complex, as Oregon practices on the two temporary outdoor fields or inside the Moshofsky Center.

The new changes better show the jaw-dropping design and extraordinary scale of the future 170,000-square-foot facility. Comparing how small the workers look in the video above is a good indication of just how grand this facility will be.

The video below shows the update from 10 days ago.

Oregon football is making a massive (literally!) statement. The largest indoor football practice facility in the nation is taking shape fast.#goduckshttps://t.co/kDtIwgVekE pic.twitter.com/jsdF09RF5V — Bri Amaranthus (@BriAmaranthus) August 3, 2026

Oregon Coach Dan Lanning On 'Cutting Edge'

The expected finish date is 2027, per the University. The University of Oregon officially broke ground on the "2.MO" indoor practice facility in February of 2025.

At Big Ten Media Days, Lanning gave his impression of the new facility and what it means for the program.

"It's exciting. When I came to Oregon, a big piece of it was that we were on the cutting edge. It's about innovation," Lanning said, per 247Sports. "It's going to be special in terms of the experience for our players, which is really what it's about, and our ability to operate. It will be a game changer again."

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning runs during practice with the Ducks Thursday, April 11, 2024, at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Lanning made it clear that investment is ultimately focused on the athletes who will use it. What is unique is how Oregon is innovating again, after fairly recently updating the Hatfield Dowlin Complex. It shows that the Duck aren't slowing down and continue to be be winners in the college football race for elite facilities.

"When the current building was built in 2012, I really felt like Oregon took a big leap ahead of everybody in college football. That's about a 150,000-square-foot football building. When this new one is complete, we'll have about 500,000 square feet of football space," Lanning continued.

"With sports science and the whole nine yards, I think our facilities are going to be hard for anybody in the nation to touch once this is completed," Lanning said.

That's going to be a strong recruiting pitch for Lanning and his staff.

New Oregon Ducks practice facility for the Hatfield-Downlin Complex | Oregon Ducks Athletic Department

New Oregon Ducks practice facility for the Hatfield-Downlin Complex | Oregon Ducks Athletic Department

New Oregon Ducks practice facility for the Hatfield-Downlin Complex | Oregon Athletic Department

Above are the initial renderings. The project, called “2.Mo.,” is designed as an all-encompassing athlete performance space. Here are a few expected features:

A rooftop players’ lounge overlooking Autzen Stadium.

A players' lounge overlooking the practice field.

The two outdoor practice fields will connect directly to the indoor field, creating seamless transitions from one practice environment to another.

A classroom and meeting space tying directly into the field so players can move from film study and drill breakdowns straight into live reps.

The indoor space also links directly to the weight room, plus nutrition and recovery areas, creating a football ecosystem all under one vision.

The project is funded through private philanthropy and allows for the other Oregon teams to have more access to the Moshofsky Center, where the football team currently practices indoors.

The dramatic progress in 10 days shows how fun this project is going to be to track. For fans, it will be apart of the game day experience, as they get to see the changes from week to week.

Oregon's season begins vs. the Boise State Broncos at 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 5 in Autzen Stadium.

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