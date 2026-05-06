Oregon Pushes for Recruiting Visit With Four-Star Athlete

The Oregon Ducks’ 2027 recruiting class is trending toward another top-10 finish. In order for coach Dan Lanning to end up in the top-five – or earn the No. 1 recruiting class – impressing players on their summer official visits will be key to landing more blue-chip commitments.

The Ducks are one of the final teams fighting for an official visit with four-star athlete Bode Sparrow.

Four-Star Athlete Bode Sparrow’s Recruitment

Sep 6, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning instructs players during the first half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Sparrow already scheduled official visits with three programs: the Oklahoma Sooners, the BYU Cougars and the Utah Utes. The Sooners are considered the frontrunners in his recruitment, while the Cougars and the Utes are both close to home.

The two-way player thrives as both a wide receiver and a safety for Davis High School in Kaysville, Utah. He’s ranked as the No. 59 recruit nationally by Rivals and the No. 1 player in the state of Utah by both Rivals and 247Sports.

Sparrow comes off a 2025 season where he recorded 83 receptions for 1,218 yards and 16 touchdowns as a wide receiver. On the defensive side of the field, Sparrow totaled 71 tackles, three pass breakups, seven interceptions and two defensive touchdowns.

The four-star recruit released a list of top-10 schools at the beginning of 2026, which the Ducks made. Oregon is now one of three teams contending for his fourth and final official visit. The Miami Hurricanes and the Texas A&M Aggies are the other two programs vying for the final visit.

Oregon Ducks’ Recruiting Push

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, right, talks with Oregon wide receiver Dakorien Moore during warmups as the Oregon Ducks host the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 6, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sparrow comes off a spring visit to Eugene, which was his most recent unofficial visit. Sparrow told Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong that he watched the team practice after only going for a game earlier in the year.

He said that the “momentum of the program is unmatched” compared to the rest of the country and had plenty of praise for what Lanning is building in Eugene.

“Coach Lanning is as advertised,” Sparrow told Wiltfong. “And just a stud of a human and his great passion and energy for his team and someone you would die to play for!”

Oregon’s new defensive coordinator, Chris Hampton – who was the former defensive backs coach – seems to be taking on a big role in recruiting Sparrow. Hampton has proven to haul in top recruits over the years, being named the National Recruiter of the Year by 247Sports in 2025 and ranked as one of the top recruiters at the beginning of 2026.

Oregon Ducks recruiting Jalen Brewster Tony Tuioti Texas Tech Red Raiders commitment flip texas chris hampton smu visit | oregon ducks on si Will Seibert

Hampton, Lanning and the Oregon staff will need to put in the work to secure Sparrow’s final visit. The Ducks will hope that having the last impression on him during his spring visits will help convince him to return. He’s expected to announce his fourth official visit any day now.

The Ducks aren’t unfamiliar with making late pushes for recruits. In the 2025 cycle, Lanning earned a very late flip, with former Utah wide receiver commit Hudson Lewis flipping his commitment at the end of November.

Even though the team will hope to have an answer from Sparrow sooner than at the very end of the cycle, the Ducks’ chance of swaying him away from Oklahoma or one of the in-state schools isn’t at zero percent.

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