Oregon Ducks Set to Host Former SEC Commit for Recruiting Visit

One of the players who is set to visit the Oregon Ducks officially, beginning on June 5, is three-star cornerback and safety recruiting target Kamauri "Bam" Whitfield. Whitfield is a former Tennessee Volunteers commit who eventually decided to back off his pledge to the SEC program and will now visit multiple schools.

Whitfield currently plays at The First Academy High School in the state of Florida and has had an excellent high school career thus far. So far in his career, Whitfield has caused five fumbles, intercepted one pass, and has 12 pass deflections. He also has 81 total tackles, 54 of which are solo tackles, according to MaxPreps.

Kamauri Whitfield's Recruiting Standpoint Ahead of Oregon Ducks Visit

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning attends Oregon Pro Day on March 17, 2026, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Whitfield's production throughout his career has helped him land many offers and has also helped him become a top target for the teams that are recruiting him. As of now, he has confirmed that he will be taking four official visits, including one that has already taken place. He already visited the Florida Gators on May 28. This visit seems to have gone well enough that he has even received a prediction from Rivals recruiting expert and analyst Steve Wiltfong.

This prediction was put in on May 28, which led many to believe that the Gators would be the choice for the talented prospect, but it still seems that he will at least make it to Oregon before announcing where he will be committing. As of now, he is set to visit the Ducks in June, which will also be followed by a visit to Florida State on June 9 and then a trip to Lincoln to visit with the Nebraska Cornhuskers on June 12.

Back in March, the standout recruit confirmed a big reason he would be visiting is due to a player he has known for quite some time.

Kamauri Whitfield's Connection to Oregon Ducks Safety Devin Jackson

Oregon inside linebacker Devon Jackson, left, and outside linebacker Teitum Tuioti, right, pressure Oklahoma State quarterback Zane Flores as the Oregon Ducks host the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 6, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"They got my former teammate, Devin Jackson (Oregon safety). This is a big reason why I would like to visit Oregon," Whitfield said in an interview with Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Caleb Sisk.

"I am looking forward to getting up there in person to meet the coaches," Whitfield continued. "One of the coaches – I believe the cornerbacks coach (Chris Hampton) was the one who made the trip to my school. He met me and offered me, and then I want to get up and see the Nike headquarters too. I heard it's nice up there."

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning looks on during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He also provided July 6 as his likely commitment date, which has not yet changed since being set.

Landing Whitfield's commitment would be a big addition for Lanning and his staff, even though he is ranked lower than some of his peers who remain on the board. The Ducks would be getting a player who is exceptional when it comes to chopping down players with the ball in their hands, along with finishing plays behind or around the line of scrimmage. This is something that he will be recruited for, as he also has the nickname "Bam" due to his ability to hit someone with full force.

If the Ducks land him, he will could find himself being a future contributor at a high level on the defensive side of the ball.

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