Malik Benson Gaining Big Buzz Among Oregon Ducks Rookies Ahead of NFL Debut

The Oregon Ducks produced seven picks in the 2026 NFL Draft back in April, with others going on to earn opportunities as undrafted free agents.

With the NFL season nearing and the preseason commencing, here are five former Ducks entering their rookie seasons with headlines.

Mailk Benson Draws Early Attention

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) runs a drill during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Perhaps the biggest surprise in NFL training camp in terms of Oregon news is receiver Malik Benson. The receiver spent one year in Eugene as a transfer, but quickly made his way up the Ducks’ receiver depth chart.

Benson could be on his way to doing the same in the NFL with the Las Vegas Raiders as a sixth-round selection. He’s looking to crack the Raiders’ receiver rotation, with an injury to Jalen Nailor providing more opportunity to do so.

"I really like our sixth-round pick, Malik Benson," veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins told ESPN's Dan Graziano.

Benson is gaining online buzz with clips from practice showing off his speed and connection with quarterback and No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza. He can add to the hype during his first of three preseason games on Thursday vs. the Arizona Cardinals (and former Oregon linebacker Jordan Burch).

Kenyon Sadiq Battles Injury Woes

New York Jets tight end and 1st round draft pick Kenyon Sadiq (16) takes a water break during a practice for the New York Jets at their training facility on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, in Florham Park. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tight end Kenyon Sadiq was Oregon’s first selection in the 2026 NFL Draft after three years in coach Dan Lanning’s program. Sadiq headed to the New York Jets with the No. 16 pick following a junior season with eight touchdowns and 560 yards on 51 receptions.

Sadiq is dealing with a hernia injury that has kept him out of training camp. According to an Aug. 11 update by ESPN, Sadiq is now jogging on the sidelines during practice. Jets coach Aaron Glenn told the media that Sadiq suffered a setback in his recovery, but is expected to be ready by week 1 of the NFL season.

Dillon Thieneman Prepares for Preseason Debut

May 8, 2026; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears defensive back Dillon Thieneman (31) speaks during Rookie Minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Ducks' second selection in the 2026 NFL Draft was safety Dillon Thieneman, who headed to the Chicago Bears with the No. 25th pick.

Thieneman totaled 92 tackles, five pass deflections, a sack and two interceptions in one season as a transfer junior at Oregon. He turned heads in the NFL Combine with his speed at the position, which Bears coach Ben Johnson praised during training camp.

But clips from practice have displayed Thieneman struggling in camp in matching up against tight end Colston Loveland. However, he recorded an interception at the end of the first week of August in practice against Caleb Williams.

If Thieneman continues to show improvement in training camp and the three preseason games – the first being vs. the Cleveland Browns on Saturday – he could be on track to start as a rookie in the Chicago secondary.

Jadon Canady Strengthens Kansas City Defensive Back Competition

Jul 29, 2026; St. Joseph, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Nohl Williams (20) and safety DeShon Singleton (25) and safety DeShon Singleton (25) and defensive back Jadon Canady (22) walk down the hill to the practice fields during training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another Day 3 draft pick who’s turning heads ahead of the season is cornerback Jadon Canady. Like Benson and Thieneman, Canady transferred to Oregon for his final season and boosted his draft stock.

Canady posted 39 tackles, six pass deflections, a forced fumble and two interceptions for the Ducks in 2025. He enters training camp with the Kansas City Chiefs with stiff competition to seize one of the open starting cornerback roles.

The fourth-round selection is competing with veteran cornerback Kader Kohou for the nickel position – who The Athletic’s Jesse Newell reported Canady appears to be ahead of – and third-year Chris Rolland-Wallace.

Canady has an opportunity to further rise in the competition when the Chiefs play their first of three preseason games on Saturday against the Los Angeles Rams (and former Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson).

Bryce Boettcher Earns First-Team Reps

Jul 30, 2026; Westfield, IN, USA; Indianapolis Colts linebacker Bryce Boettcher (50) participates in a drill on day two of training camp at Grand Park Sports Campus. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The former two-sport Oregon athlete Bryce Boettcher rose into the fourth round of the NFL Draft, with the Indianapolis Colts selected the linebacker No. 135.

Boettcher totaled 136 tackles, five pass deflections, a sack, two forced fumbles and an interception in his final year at Oregon in 2025. Now with the Colts, the Indianapolis team has rotated its linebackers with the first-team defense in practice.

Oregon fans know that Boettcher – who originally joined the Ducks football team as a walk-on – plays with a chip on his shoulder. A clip posted by The Athletic’s James Boyd of Boettcher’s media scrum at training showed that he’s determined to prove his worth in first-team practice reps.

“I just kind of expected that the best player who shows the best effort and plays the fastest should play,” Boettcher said. “They’ve given me a good opportunity to showcase my ability so far.”

The Colts play their first of three preseason games on Thursday vs. the New England Patriots (and former Ducks cornerback Christian Gonzalez).

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