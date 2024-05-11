Bucky Irving: Oregon Ducks Coach Will Stein's 'Favorite Player Ever Coached'
Former Oregon Duck running back Bucky Irving has garnered high praise through his first week of National Football League rookie minicamp. During his media availability this week, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Offensive Coordinator Liam Coen was frank about his relationship with Oregon Ducks Offensive Coordinator Will Stein and what Irving means to both of them.
“I’m actually pretty close with the (offensive coordinator) out at Oregon, Will (Stein),” said Coen. “He told me he (Bucky) was his favorite player that he’s ever coached and is somebody that’s team-first and will do anything and everything he’s asked to do.”
This mirrors prior sentiments about Irving, who fought through childhood adversity including the death of his father to reach the NFL. Oregon coach Dan Lanning has previously discussed Irving’s team mentality and willingness to take on any role, which was a key part of why Irving transferred from Minnesota to Oregon in the first place.
“It wasn’t really about their coaches. Everybody over there was great. It’s a great program,” Irving said shortly after his decision to transfer. “It was just being able to showcase the different things I can do in a different offense.”
Irving was able to display his playmaking ability in a variety of ways for Oregon in his two seasons with the Ducks. He piled up 2,238 rushing yards along with 712 receiving yards and was a difference-maker both in the passing attack and on the ground.
Irving now brings his versatile skill set to Tampa Bay, a team many cited as needing a boost at the running back position after 2023 starter Rachaad White managed just 3.6 yards per carry in his second season.