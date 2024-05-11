Oregon Football's Bucky Irving Could Earn Tampa Bay Bucs' Starting Job
Former Oregon Ducks star Bucky Irving is making a strong case for playing time in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back rotation, pushing Rachaad White for the starting spot. Early during rookie minicamp, Irving has generated a buzz that will carry into training camp.
"Bucky was drafted to come in here and help this football team," Buccaneers running backs coach Skip Peete said. "So, I mean, he's going to have an opportunity to showcase what he can do. The more you have success, the more I'll leave you in there. Doesn't matter whether you're a five-year guy, rookie or second-year guy; the best guy to help us win, to do the best job is going to play. I think it's going to create a lot of competition in the room, which is a good thing for everybody."
Despite his smaller stature at 5-foot-9 and moderate 4.56-second 40-yard dash time, Irving is impressing Buccaneers coaches with his quick acceleration, agility, and pass-catching abilities—all proving to be valuable intangibles for what Tampa Bay desires in the backfield.
"Bucky, he's pretty dynamic where he gives us the ability in the run and pass game," Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen said. "The screen game, and then also from a special teams standpoint in the return game as well."
Irving's stats from his Oregon career are undoubtedly impressive. He's coming off a 2023 campaign featuring 1,180 rushing yards (6.3 yards per carry) and 11 touchdown runs. He added 56 catches for 413 yards and two touchdown catches. The value of being a pass catcher out of the backfield, in addition to being a rushing threat, is clear.
Coen quickly took notice of Irving's potential with the help of his relationship with Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein, who praised Irving as being his "favorite player" he's coached. The willingness to embrace a team first approach and do anything he's asked sets Irving apart.
"I'm actually pretty close with the (offensive coordinator) out at Oregon, Will (Stein)," Coen said. "He told me he was his favorite player that he's ever coached and somebody that's team first and will do anything and everything he's asked to do."
Peete embraces the position battle by using previous instances of having multiple dynamic backups, which has translated to success. Regardless of which option is selected to start, a layered approach throughout a game by leveraging a talented secondary threat is needed. A comparison was made to when Pete coached Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard with the Dallas Cowboys in 2022. Elliott was the starter, but Pollard earned a Pro Bowl nod.
"I think competition is a great thing... I've always utilized more than one back and I never see it as one, two, three, four, five (on the depth chart)," Peete said. "It's all the backs. I've been fortunate to have a couple of backups be Pro Bowl players ahead of the starter. The starter, in my mind, is the guy that takes the first play of the game, and then you play guys as needed. But you've got to have success while you're in there."
Some put stock into 40-yard dash times, but Peete is intrigued by the speed Irving displays on the field in game situations, even using Emmitt Smith and Barry Sanders as examples. What matters most to Peete is the ability to accelerate and get to the second and third level.
"There's a 40 time, and then there's football game speed," Peete said. "I think when you watch (Irving) play, I think he's quick enough to get away from the problems and issues, (he) has the ability to accelerate the crease and get through to the second and third level, so I think that's the most important thing. Some of the greatest running backs aren't the fastest. I mean, I know Emmitt (Smith) wasn't a 4.4, 4.3. I don't think Barry (Sanders) was a 4.3 guy."
Coen also praised Irving's football speed: "When he accepts the handoff, he bursts and accelerates through the hole and can make people miss in space."
The Buccaneers are focused on improving their run game, which ranked last in the league for the past two seasons. Irving's addition brings a new dynamic to the backfield, and coaches are eager to see how he performs in pads.
