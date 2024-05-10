Oregon Football Coach Dan Lanning Sets Record Straight About Troy Franklin
Former Oregon Duck wide receiver Troy Franklin is fresh off one of the best seasons in Oregon football history.
But why is his character being questioned?
Oregon coach Dan Lanning is setting the record straight about his former player Franklin.
“I heard so many things about the guy doesn’t love football,’’ Lanning said to the Denver Gazette. “I mean, the guy practices his tail off like football was what he was made for. That’s what he does. He’s an extremely intelligent player who is very smart and works hard to be really good.”
In a strategic move, the Denver Broncos traded up to select Franklin as the 102nd overall pick. Giving up draft picks to Seattle, to reunite Franklin with former Oregon quarterback Bo Nix.
“The Broncos got a steal there,’’ Lanning said to the Denver Gazette. “That’s a great pick for them. He’s going to run his routes hard every single rep regardless of whether the ball is thrown to him or away from him. He’s going to block. He’s got all the traits you want on the football field. He’s a great teammate.”
The Broncos announced Nix will wear No. 10, his long-time number. Franklin will wear No. 16 after being No. 11 with the Ducks.
The reason for the trade and pick goes deeper than just giving Nix a familiar weapon. The Broncos were shocked to see Franklin available on day three of the draft and knew they had to act fast.
Denver coach Sean Payton said he knew it’d be “impossible” for the Broncos to wait to draft Franklin, sending a 6am text to GM George Paton with his desire to trade up so another team could not snag him. Payton raved about Franklin’s speed off the line of scrimmage and plans to play him as an outside “Z” receiver.
“It was universal. It was a consensus,” said Paton.
Even former Dallas Cowboys star Dez Bryant reached out to Payton before day three of the draft to suggest Denver draft Franklin.
Franklin had an outstanding 2023 season at Oregon, setting several single-season records, including 1,383 receiving yards, 14 receiving touchdowns, and eight 100-yard receiving games. His 81 receptions were the second-most in Oregon's history for a single season.