Oregon Football Beats Out Ohio State For 2025 Running Back Commit
On Friday, running back Dierre Hill announced his verbal commitment to the Oregon Ducks football program. Ohio State, Georgia, Michigan and Ole Miss were among the schools that had offered the four-star prospect Hill.
Hill is the first running back commit of Oregon's 2025 recruiting class.
As a junior at Althoff Catholic High School, Hill earned Illinois' Gatorade Player of the Year. The 6-foot, 180-pound back rushed for 1,788 yards and 28 total touchdowns (23 rushing) last season. He is rated the ninth-best running back in the nation by 247Sports.
All seven of the 2025 commits are four-star recruits. Oregon coach Dan Lanning's 2025 class ranks at No. 16 in the nation.
Commits include: quarterback Akili Smith, Jr., edge rusher Matthew Johnson, linebacker Nasir Wyatt, wide receiver Dallas Wilson, wide receiver Isaiah Mozee and wide receiver and Cooper Perry.
More coming for Lanning and the Ducks...
2025 four-star prospects DaSaahn Brame and Noah Mikhail have set commitment dates just one day apart and are both rumored to be leaning towards joining the Ducks.
Brame, a tight end out of Derby High School in Kansas, is rated as the No. 4 tight end in this year’s cycle and announced that he will make his commitment on June 29th. Brame would be the highest-rated tight end recruit of the Dan Lanning era.
Just one day after Brame, Noah Mikhail is set to announce his commitment on June 30th. Mikhail is a 6-3, 215-pound linebacker who is rated as the eighth-best inside linebacker in the 2025 class. He racked up an impressive 15 tackles for loss with two interceptions in his junior season with Bonita High School in La Verne, California.
Oregon's coaches have been active, particularly in the south, during this recruiting session. The Big Ten Conference is widely regarded as one of the toughest in the nation and the Ducks are adding elite talent to compete.
“We always recruit,” said Lanning after Oregon's spring football game. "It doesn’t ever feel like we’re not recruiting. We are going to get some opportunities for our coaches to go on the road and see some people in person, get to be around guys that we want to target, and find some guys that we probably don’t know about. You’re always looking for ways to improve your roster and that’s what we’ll be able to do the next couple of weeks.”