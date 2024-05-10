Jackson Powers-Johnson Dominant At Las Vegas Rookie Minicamp
Jackson Powers-Johnson made a strong impression on his first day of rookie mini-camp with the Las Vegas Raiders, lining up at guard and showing his versatility. The former Oregon Ducks standout, who was the top-ranked center prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft, expressed his enthusiasm for the physicality of football.
"It's awesome, I'm gonna be honest," Powers-Johnson said. "I love physicality, I love violence. I think that's how the sport should be played. Putting on just the helmet and getting going, it's exciting."
Powers-Johnson, who has primarily played center throughout his career, expressed his enthusiasm for the new challenge. He's described the adjustment as being "pretty seamless."
"Felt great," Powers-Johnson said. "I haven't played left guard in a bit, but it's a new challenge, and it's exciting. When you get to step out of your comfort zone or do something you haven't done as much, that's fun for me. That's what football's all about. That's what life is all about. ... Yeah, it's been pretty seamless, but there's stuff I need to work on, and that's really exciting to me."
Along the way, Powers-Johnson sent a trainer flying while getting practice reps. He apologized and mentioned he'd be willing to make it up to the trainer using a dinner.
"It's been fun getting to get hit a little bit, even if it's a bag or, sorry to that trainer, too," Powers-Johnson said. "I'll take him out to dinner."
When asked about handling the pressure of being a high draft pick, Powers-Johnson emphasized having a positive attitude. His willingness to adapt and learn a new position is a testament to his dedication and work ethic. His love for the game has already put him on the right track toward becoming a fan favorite in Las Vegas.
"Blessed, never stressed. This is just a huge, new opportunity for me," Powers-Johnson said. "For me to be out here, for all the hard work, preparation and dedication that I've put in my entire life, now I get to actually go have fun and go play football. The dream has been achieved, but now there's new dreams to get after. Yeah, there was a little bit of sentiment walking out today, but now it's just onto the next."
The Raiders coaching staff has taken notice of Powers-Johnson's versatility and enthusiasm, and he's already earning praise from his teammates. With his strong work ethic and passion for the game, he's poised to make a significant impact on the team's offensive line.
As the Raiders continue to build their roster and prepare for the upcoming season, Powers-Johnson is one player to watch. His impressive performance on his first day of rookie mini-camp is just the beginning of what could be an impressive career in the NFL.
