Christian Gonzalez’s Rise Speaks Volumes About Oregon’s NFL Pipeline

New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez had a standout performance in Super Bowl LX despite the team’s loss to the Seattle Seahawks. The former Oregon Ducks player is eligible for a contract extension and could become the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL.

Gonzalez is projected to sign a four-year, $160 million deal, averaging $40 million per year. Sauce Gardner of the Indianapolis Colts is currently the highest-paid cornerback, earning a $120.4 million extension in 2025, worth $30.1 million per year.

While Gonzalez spent just one season with the Ducks, his development as a player shows why transferring to Oregon can be beneficial for players looking to play in the NFL.

Christian Gonzalez’s Growth with Oregon Ducks

The Oregon Ducks have become a pipeline to the NFL, producing a first-round draft pick every year since 2020. While this has been beneficial for the program’s high school recruiting efforts, Gonzalez’s success also shows athletes why they should transfer to Oregon, even if for just one season.

Before joining the Ducks, Gonzalez spent two seasons with the Colorado Buffaloes. Gonzalez played well with the Buffaloes, but he broke out with the Ducks. He transferred to Oregon in 2022, which was Ducks coach Dan Lanning’s first full season with the program.

With the Ducks, Gonzalez recorded 50 total tackles, one tackle for loss, seven passes defended, and four interceptions.

After his performance, he was named First-Team All-Pac-12 and went on to be selected No. 17 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft by the Patriots. He became the first defensive back selected in the first round since Alex Molden in 1996.

While he could still find success in the NFL if he stayed with Colorado, his development with the Oregon Ducks helped boost Gonzalez's draft stock, and now he could become the highest-paid cornerback.

He is coming off his first playoff run with the Patriots, where he played a prominent role in the team’s success. Gonzalez recorded 19 total tackles, one sack, one forced fumble, seven passes defended, and one interception throughout the postseason.

Although the Patriots walked off with a Super Bowl loss, the former Oregon cornerback made big plays that kept New England in the game. In 22 coverage snaps against the Seattle Seahawks, Gonzalez was targeted twice and forced two incompletions, per Pro Football Focus. He also denied two pivotal passes that could have led to Seattle scores.

Gonzalez demonstrated elite athleticism by chasing down Seattle’s speedy receivers and stretching out to prevent what could have been two big touchdowns for the Seahawks.

Oregon Transfer Additions to Watch in the 2026 NFL Draft

Oregon is set to be well represented in the 2026 NFL Draft, and two of the top prospects transferred to the Ducks in 2025, offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon and safety Dillon Thieneman. Both are projected to be selected within the first two rounds after boosting their draft stock with the Ducks in 2025, proving Oregon is a pipeline to the NFL.

Thieneman transferred to Oregon after spending two years with the Purdue Boilermakers and became an immediate playmaker. He finished the season with 92 total tackles, one sack, and two interceptions. One of the interceptions was a game-winner against the Penn State Nittany Lions in overtime.

The Ducks were Pregnon's third program, starting with the Wyoming Cowboys, then the USC Trojans, before finishing his collegiate career with Oregon. He stepped right in and helped create holes for the run game. The way Pregnon helped elevate Oregon's run game in one season boosted his draft stock.

The transfer portal is a prominent part of the current era of college football. Oregon's pipeline to the NFL is an appealing aspect of the program that will bring in elite transfer players.