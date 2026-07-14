Oregon Ducks Turns Heads in Preseason Ranking of Big Ten Games

The Big Ten has produced the last three National Champions in NCAA football. As the Oregon Ducks look to make it four years in a row with the title belonging to a Big Ten program, they’ll play a difficult conference schedule.

But Oregon isn’t the only Big Ten team whose schedule will make its College Football Playoff path challenging. Top teams like the Ohio State Buckeyes, the Indiana Hoosiers and the USC Trojans all have grueling schedules matching up against one another.

Top Oregon Ducks Big Ten Matchup

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning celebrates amid a crowd of fans on the field as the No. 3 Oregon Ducks knock off the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes 32-31 Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The former collegiate athletes making up the Crain & Cone college football show made their ranking of the top five Big Ten games for the 2026 season. While their No. 1 Big Ten game is between the last two National Champions, Ohio State and Indiana, No. 2 on the list is the Ducks’ game at Ohio State, which the Crain & Cone crew admitted “could easily be No. 1.”

The last time Oregon and Ohio State played in the regular season, the Ducks won 32-31 at Autzen Stadium. The game went until the final buzzer, as former Buckeyes’ quarterback Will Howard slid to the turf as the clock hit triple zeroes, and Oregon fans stormed the field. Before that, Oregon played in Columbus, Ohio, in 2021 and shocked the Buckeyes by handing them a 35-28 defeat, thanks to three touchdowns by running back C.J. Verdell.

Recent history proves that the Ducks and the Buckeyes’ regular season meetings are chaotic and can go down to the wire. Oregon will face an uphill battle on the road with Ohio State looking for revenge, but it’s hard to see that game being anything less than one of the most-viewed college football games in 2026.

Oregon Ducks’ Big Ten Matchups

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, left, and USC head coach Lincoln Riley shake hands before the game as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on Nov. 22, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Three of the top five games in the Big Ten this season, according to Crain & Cone, are Oregon games. Outside of the matchup vs. Ohio State, the Ducks’ games against the Washington Huskies and the USC Trojans also made their ranking.

The rivalry matchup against the Huskies takes place at Autzen Stadium in the regular season finale. If the Ducks are in a position to make the Big Ten Championship game, their Pacific Northwest rivals could be the reason they miss out.

Meanwhile, a road game against USC kicks off conference action for Oregon. The Ducks have had a long streak of success against the Trojans, but with the No. 1 recruiting class entering and the return of quarterback Jayden Maiava, USC seems all-in on this being the year they break through and make the postseason.

Another Ducks’ game that could be included in any list of Big Ten schedule headliners is when they host Michigan at Autzen Stadium. With what’s anticipated to be a large turnout at Autzen and with former Utah Utes coach Kyle Whittingham leading the Wolverines, that could be a close matchup in Eugene.

What Oregon Ducks’ Schedule Means for Postseason Hopes

Oregon coach Dan Lanning leads his team onto the field before the game against Colorado in Eugene Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Even though the Ducks’ schedule is full of matchups against programs that have strong chances of making the CFP, other Big Ten powerhouses have a challenging slate of games in 2026.

The Buckeyes also play USC and Michigan, as well as the Texas Longhorns, in addition to the Hoosiers and the Ducks. Indiana plays Michigan, USC, Ohio State and Washington. The Trojans have to play Oregon, Indiana, Washington, Penn State and Ohio State.

Compared to other teams predicted to be toward the top of the Big Ten, the Ducks arguably have a lighter schedule. If Oregon takes care of business in 2026, the Big Ten is bound to have teams cancelling each other out.

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