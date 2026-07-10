Oregon Ducks Fans Won't Like This Bold Non-Conference Prediction

College football fans are pointing to the Oregon Ducks’ matchups against Big Ten teams like the Ohio State Buckeyes or the Michigan Wolverines as potential losses in the 2026 season.

But the Ducks also received a bold prediction to lose a non-conference game. Former collegiate athlete David Cone from the Crain & Cone college football show included the Ducks’ road game vs. the Oklahoma State Cowboys as a big upset in the 2026 season.

Are the Oregon Ducks in Jeopardy of Non-Conference Upset?

Sep 6, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning instructs players during the first half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oregon kicks off its 2026 season with three non-conference games: the Boise State Broncos at Autzen Stadium on Sept. 5, Oklahoma State on the road on Sept. 12 and the Portland State Vikings at home on Sept. 18.

Cone included the road matchup against the Cowboys as one of his five upsets in college football.

“Before you get into the meat of this Oregon schedule, at Oklahoma State, a lot of unknowns,” Cone said. “First year coach, Drew Mestemaker – maybe he goes out there and throws 400 yards. I don’t know. Maybe it’s a shootout. Maybe they’re in the game late in the fourth. Watch out for that one.”

The Broncos aren’t the same team that the Ducks narrowly beat 37-34 in 2024 without former Heisman Trophy finalist Ashton Jeanty. Meanwhile, the Ducks took down the Vikings 81-7 in 2023. Even though the margin of victory might not be as large in 2026, the Portland State game is still expected to be a dominant win for Oregon.

Oklahoma State's Drew Mestemaker throws a touchdown pass during a spring football for the Oklahoma State University Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, April 18, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

But Oklahoma State is the lone non-conference game that occurs on the road this season. Oregon defeated the Cowboys 69-3 at Autzen Stadium last season, but a lot has changed for the Oklahoma State side since that matchup. Former coach Mike Gundy is gone, while quarterback Drew Mestemaker enters the picture.

The likelihood of the Cowboys getting a massive upset at home over Oregon is slim, but as Cone pointed out, the Ducks can’t let their guard down with it being a very different matchup than 2025.

Potential Trap Games on Oregon Ducks’ Schedule

Oct 26, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema, left, and Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning talk before a game at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Ducks’ Big Ten schedule in 2026 provides a multitude of challenges. Oregon only gets a bye week in between playing the USC Trojans on the road at the end of September and hosting the UCLA Bruins at Autzen Stadium on Oct. 10. Rest and recovery will be crucial to keeping the roster healthy and elevating the team’s chances of a deep postseason run.

Notable matchups vs. the Buckeyes on the road and the Wolverines at home stand out as key games on the Ducks’ schedule. While those will be important to Oregon’s potential College Football Playoff seeding, games surrounding those matchups are ones to keep an eye on.

Oct 12, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning watches during the first half of the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Autzen Stadium | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Northwestern Wildcats and the Michigan State Spartans play the Ducks before and after, respectively, the two-week stretch against Ohio State and Michigan. If Oregon expends too much energy and focus on the Buckeyes and Wolverines, it could be in trouble in those games, especially with the Spartans meeting coming on the road in the Ducks’ first time in East Lansing since joining the Big Ten.

Additionally, a trip to Champaign, Illinois, to play the Illinois Fighting Illini on Oct. 24, two weeks before a trip to Columbus, Ohio, is another game college football fans will want to keep an eye on. Oregon has played in Champaign only two other times in program history, both being close games, and the series record there is 1-1.

Illinois ranks No. 39 in the ESPN Football Power Index entering the season, with the computer analytics projecting 6.7 wins. The Illini won nine-plus games in each of the last two seasons, and with a home-field advantage, it could be another unexpected challenge for the Ducks.

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