Boise State's Spencer Danielson Grabs Oregon's Attention With Unfiltered Take

The Oregon Ducks are bound to get tested right out of the gate in the fall. New Pac-12 representative Boise State pulls into Autzen Stadium on Sept. 5 aiming to stun the Ducks and avenge their heartbreaking 37-34 loss in 2024.

But Broncos coach Spencer Danielson certainly grabbed the attention of Duck fans via an interview with Pete Nakos of On3/Rivals released July 7.

Oregon Gains new Motivation Following these Words

A pack of Oregon defenders overwhelm Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty as the Oregon Ducks host the Boise State Broncos Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"I think you’re always going to have one of those games that is outside your weight class, but you know what, you don’t have to beat them 10 times; you have to find a way to beat them once, right? You need those on your schedule, playing them again. We played them back in 2024, played them tough," Danielson said to Nakos.

He added how he loves playing those types of games with superior foes like Oregon, but Duck fans began believing Danielson's words will fire up coach Dan Lanning.

Danielson is the only Broncos coach in school history to lose to Oregon. His coaching predecessors Chris Petersen and Bryan Harsin went a combined 3-0 against the Ducks. Oregon needed a last-second field goal to finally earn its first-ever win over the mid-major powerhouse.

Is Boise State Already Overmatched Against Oregon?

Sep 7, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Boise State Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes for a first down during the first half against Oregon Ducks defensive back Nikko Reed (9) at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

That 2024 Broncos team, referenced by Danielson, went on to crack the 12-team College Football Playoff. Boise State took both of its losses against Big Ten foes that season: Oregon and Penn State, the latter during the Fiesta Bowl, which was also the final game for famed running back Ashton Jeanty of the Broncos.

Many college football fans will wonder what kind of Boise State team shows up to Eugene. Lanning and Oregon likely expect something close to the 2024 version. Especially with Danielson using the disappointment of 2025 as fuel.

But this Broncos team faces one of the nation's more loaded defenses this fall, sparking the feeling the newest Pac-12 representative looks overmatched already.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning attends Oregon Pro Day on March 17, 2026, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Danielson's team must counter bookends Matayo Uiagalelei and Teitum Tuioti for this one. And that means placing one blocker on an island with one or the other. Both have proven to consistently dominate single blocks. But the interior of the Broncos' line also has mammoth defensive tackles Bear Alexander and A'Mauri Washington, another nightmarish tandem in the trenches. Inside linebacker Jerry Mixon enters the picture here too as a havoc creator off blitzes.

Danielson only returns the right side of the offensive line for this one, so best believe Lanning will flood the left side with blitzes and lineman twists to confuse plus test the new Broncos starters on the blindside. Danielson will have to hope returning quarterback Maddux Madsen can get the ball out fast and be efficient early. Or Oregon will use Danielson's words and turn it into a one-sided Ducks rout.

Oregon will begin the regular season against Danielson and Boise State on Sept. 5 in Auzten Stadium.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.