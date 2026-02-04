Three Most Pivotal Matchups on Oregon Ducks' Schedule Next Season

Entering their fifth season under coach Dan Lanning with the return of star quarterback Dante Moore, the Oregon Ducks are going all in to capture their first national championship in program history in 2026, an accomplishment that fans have desperately coveted for years, after falling short on multiple occasions in the past.

After finishing the 2025 season with a 13-2 overall record and overcoming several obstacles to reach the College Football Playoff, the Ducks are expected to face multiple challenges again to get back to the CFP for a third straight year.

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) looks to pass against the Indiana Hoosiers during the first half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

With high expectations entering 2026, following their 56-22 loss to the eventual national champions, the Indiana Hoosiers in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Peach Bowl, here are three games that will make or break Oregon’s season.

at USC (Sept. 26)

Southern California’s Jayden Maiava, center, scrambles against Oregon during the second half Nov. 22, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon will open up Big Ten conference play against one of its biggest rivals, the USC Trojans, on the road at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Sept. 26. This past season, the Ducks defeated the Trojans 42-27 at Autzen Stadium, a win that helped them secure a spot in the CFP.

With the Trojans, now at home, coach Lincoln Riley’s USC group, with the return of starting quarterback Jayden Maiava, would like nothing more than to avenge last season’s crushing loss to the Ducks by upsetting them at the Coliseum.

While Oregon could afford to take a loss to the Trojans if they start 3-0, Lanning and the Ducks would like to keep their dominance against USC going with a win over the Trojans next season. Lanning is 2-0 against Riley’s Trojans, and the Ducks have won four straight games in the rivalry series dating back to 2019.

at Ohio State (Nov. 7)

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10) drops back to pass during the first half of the Big Ten Conference championship game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Dec. 6, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The last time the Ducks and Buckeyes met in the regular season, Oregon defeated Ohio State 32-31 in an instant classic at Autzen Stadium with both teams ranked in the top-3. The Buckeyes got the best of Oregon in the rematch in the Rose Bowl, though.

The Ducks' Nov. 7 matchup against the Buckeyes in Columbus could hold the same Big Ten championship and CFP aspirations as the previous regular-season game between the two programs.

Both Ohio State and Oregon could be undefeated going into the November matchup in Columbus. The quarterback duel between Oregon’s Dante Moore and Ohio State's Julian Sayin will be an exciting matchup for college football fans and could be a battle for the Heisman Trophy.

With Moore expected to be one of the favorites to win the Heisman Trophy in 2026, a win over the Buckeyes could solidify his case to be the first Oregon player since quarterback Marcus Mariota to win the award.

vs. Michigan (Nov. 14)

Michigan's Bryce Underwood throws a pass against Michigan State during the first quarter on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With new coach Kyle Whittingham, many expect Michigan star quarterback Bryce Underwood to take a major step forward following a freshman season that featured several highs and lows for the Wolverines offense.

Michigan is likely to be a contender in the Big Ten to reach the CFP, and a win over Oregon at Autzen Stadium will help Whittingham lead the Wolverines back to the championship stage in his first season.

Regardless of how the Ducks fare in their matchup against Ohio State in Columbus a week before playing Michigan, Oregon should be able to feed off of what will likely be a hostile environment at Autzen Stadium and beat the Wolverines.

Lanning will face off against a former coaching foe in Whittingham when Oregon and Michigan play on Nov. 14. When Whittingham was at Utah, Lanning’s Ducks went 2-0 against the Utes. Lanning looks to keep his undefeated record against Whittingham alive when Oregon faces Michigan this season.

