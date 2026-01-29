Oregon Ducks Are Big Winners of Big Ten Schedule Release

The Oregon Ducks enter the 2026 season aiming to capture the first national championship in program history. Oregon reached the College Football Playoff in 2025 but fell two games short, suffering a 56–22 loss to eventual national champion Indiana in the CFP semifinal at the Peach Bowl. With quarterback Dante Moore returning and several key contributors back in the fold, the Ducks are positioned to contend again at the national level in 2026.

On Tuesday, the Big Ten released its 2026 conference schedule, and many Oregon fans feel confident about their slate ahead of next season. In 2025, the Ducks finished with an 11-1 regular-season record and received their fair share of challenges throughout the year.

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) looks to pass against the Indiana Hoosiers during the first half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Oregon will open its 2026 season on Sept. 5 against a top Group of Five team, the Boise State Broncos. The Ducks' non-conference schedule also includes matchups against Oklahoma State (Sept. 12) and Portland State (Sept. 19), an FCS opponent.

Oregon dominated Oklahoma State at Autzen Stadium this past season, winning 69-3. This time around, the Cowboys could challenge Oregon at home with former North Texas coach Eric Morris and his talented quarterback, Drew Mestemaker, whom he brought to Stillwater.

Oregon Ducks' 2026 Big Ten Schedule

Sept. 5: vs Boise State

Sept. 12: at Oklahoma State

Sept. 19: vs Portland State

Sept. 26: at USC

BYE

Oct. 10: vs UCLA

Oct. 17: vs Nebraska

Oct. 24: at Illinois

Oct. 31: vs Northwestern

Nov. 7: at Ohio State

Nov. 14: vs Michigan

Nov. 21: at Michigan State

Nov. 28: vs Washington

Why Ducks Are Big Winners With Schedule Release

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning reacts during the first half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Indiana Hoosiers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

What works in the Ducks' favor in their 2026 schedule is that the games that will challenge Oregon are spread out throughout the season. In addition to what could be a trap game on the road in Stillwater, the Ducks will face USC at the Coliseum to open up Big Ten play on Sept. 26, as well as another challenging road matchup against Ohio State in Columbus on Nov. 7.

USC is set to be an underrated team in the Big Ten again next season and could be one of the teams to represent the conference in the CFP, especially with the return of star quarterback Jayden Maiava. Luckily for the Ducks, coach Dan Lanning and Oregon have Lincoln Riley’s number during his four seasons. Lanning is 2-0 against Riley, with both matchups featuring Oregon winning by two possessions.

Oregon's 2026 Big Ten Schedule Tests

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley and Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning greet each other after the game at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

If Oregon were to fall short against USC early in the season, the Ducks would still have enough time to gather themselves and learn from the loss before playing Ohio State in week 10. The Ducks will have a bye week after playing USC on the road in week 4.

Oregon’s home matchups in the final weeks of the regular season against Michigan (Nov. 14) and Washington (Nov. 28) will also be challenging games for the Ducks. The hostile environment of Autzen Stadium, however, should be enough for Lanning’s group to pull out a victory against what should be two quality teams in the Big Ten next season.

The Ducks' road matchup in East Lansing on Nov. 21 against a revitalized Michigan State team led by new coach Pat Fitzgerald is also a potential trap game for Oregon, in what will likely be a frigid environment at Spartan Stadium.

If worse comes to fruition and the Ducks drop their two most notable road games against USC and Ohio State, a 10-2 record should hopefully still be enough to get the Ducks in the CFP for a third consecutive season.

