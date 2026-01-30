College GameDay Could Visit Eugene For More Than One Oregon Game Next Season

The Oregon Ducks' 2026 Big Ten schedule was revealed on Tuesday, and there are several exciting marquee matchups that fans are excited about. After falling to the eventual national champions, the Indiana Hoosiers, 56-22 in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Peach Bowl and finishing with a 13-2 record, the Ducks aim to capture their first national championship in program history in 2026.

Several games during the regular season for the Ducks will play a role in Oregon reaching the CFP for a third consecutive season. Last year, the Ducks were featured on College GameDay three times, two of them being in Eugene.

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning reacts during the first half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Indiana Hoosiers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

With Oregon expected to face multiple top matchups in 2026, here are three games in which the Ducks could be featured on ESPN’s College GameDay.

Week 4: at USC (Sept. 26)

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, right, and USC head coach Lincoln Riley shake hands postgame as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on Nov. 22, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of the Ducks College GameDay appearances last season in Eugene was for Oregon's pivotal late-November matchup against the USC Trojans. In the game, the Ducks came away with a statement win over the Trojans, winning 42-27. The win helped Oregon earn a spot in the CFP.

This time around, Oregon will face USC at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum to open up Big Ten play on Sept. 26. Both the Ducks and the Trojans are expected to be top-ranked teams to begin the 2026 season.

The Trojans will look to avenge last season’s loss to the Ducks, as earning a win over the Ducks would be a statement win for USC, as coach Lincoln Riley’s group enters the 2026 season with high expectations, with the return of starting quarterback Jayden Maiava and the arrival of the No. 1 recruiting class.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning has had Riley’s number in his four seasons leading the Ducks, as he is 2-0 against the Trojans. Lanning and the Ducks have won both matchups against Riley’s Trojans by two possessions.

Week 10: at Ohio State (Nov. 7)

Dec 6, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10) looks on against the Indiana Hoosiers during the 2025 Big Ten championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

The last time Oregon and Ohio State met in the regular season as Big Ten opponents, the Ducks won a 32-31 thriller at Autzen Stadium in 2024, with both teams ranked in the top 3. Oregon’s road matchup against Ohio State in Columbus has the potential to be a game between two top-3 teams and receive a visit from College GameDay, just like in 2024.

Oregon’s matchup against Ohio State, in what could likely be a hostile night environment at the Horseshoe, is expected to be the Ducks' biggest test of the season. While it was before Lanning’s tenure as coach, the Ducks, led by Mario Cristobal, walked into Columbus and upset the Buckeyes 35-28 in 2021.

Oregon will look to have a repeat of that performance this season, as the game could be the perfect opportunity for quarterback Dante Moore to make a statement as next year’s Heisman Trophy winner.

Week 11: vs Michigan (Nov. 14)

Oct 25, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Michigan State Spartans during the first half at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images | Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

Under new coach Kyle Whittingham, the Michigan Wolverines and rising sophomore quarterback Bryce Underwood have the opportunity to take a step forward next season and get back to the CFP stage.

Depending on how the Wolverines fare in their games against the Oklahoma Sooners (Sept. 12), Penn State Nittany Lions (Oct. 17), and Indiana Hoosiers (Oct. 24), the matchup against the Ducks in week 11 could be a pivotal Big Ten game and attract a visit from ESPN’s College GameDay.

If Underwood lives up to his potential and benefits from Whittingham’s coaching, then the quarterback duel between him and Moore could be a fun matchup to watch when the Wolverines and Ducks face off on Nov. 14 at Autzen Stadium. The last time the Ducks and Wolverines faced off in 2024, the previous No. 1-ranked Oregon beat Michigan 38-17 in Ann Arbor.

